Princess Anne looks elegant in flattering flippy skirt and heeled boots

Princess Anne looks pristine in flattering flippy skirt and heeled boots
Princess Anne in blue outfit and hat in carriage close up© Getty

Prince William's aunt gave an inspiring speech

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne looked pristine when she stepped out on Tuesday to give a speech at the Hospice UK National Conference.

The Princess Royal, 74, was seen wearing a navy blue coat dress with a flippy skirt. The flattering number featured buttons down the front and a collared neckline.

King Charles' sister also wore a pair of black suede boots, much like her sister-in-law Queen Camilla's go-to pair from Russell and Bromley. Rounding off the look was a classic black leather handbag and her go-to bouffant updo.

Anne's winter wardrobe

Princess Anne in a tweed jacket and skirt© St John's Ambulance
Princess Anne wore a tweed jacket and skirt

The royal rocked a similar look last week when she stepped out to attend the Young Achievers' Reception hosted by St John's Ambulance. Anne sported a checked single-breasted blazer with yellow piping and a matching straight-cut skirt.

late queen laughing in headscarf© Getty
The late Queen adored her silk headscarves

For accessories, the mother of two chose a pair of black leather gloves and a silk neck scarf inspired by her late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day 2 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 2, 2024 in Windsor, England. © Getty
Duchess Sophie took a leaf from Queen Elizabeth's book

The late monarch was often seen incorporating Hermès silk scarves into her outfits and it is a style trick the Duchess of Edinburgh copied back in May for a day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

A Princess in plaid

: Anne, Princess Royal alongside President of the Scottish Rugby Union Colin Rigby© Getty
Anne attended the Scotland vs Portugal rugby match

As we head into the cooler months royal fans can expect plenty more check and plaid moments from Princess Anne. Earlier this month, the Princess headed to the Famous Grouse Nations Series rugby match between Scotland and Portugal at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh where she paid tribute to Scotland by wearing a blue and green tartan scarf.

Princess Anne walking outside with a man© Getty
Princess Anne look comfortable in her dad trainers

Meanwhile, she wore a plaid two-piece set with a surprising pair of grandad trainers on a visit to E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant in Sheffield.

couple strolling to church © Getty
Anne and Timothy twinned in their Highgrove scarves

The royal has also been known to twin in tartan with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. On Christmas Day 2023, the royal couple was seen leaving church on the Sandringham estate sporting 'The Highgrove Heritage Scarf' designed by Highgrove and The Prince's Foundation - a gift from King Charles.

the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Joe Giddens - PA Images
Princess Kate wore blue while Duchess Sophie followed behind in khaki

DISCOVER: Princess Anne looks utterly fabulous in gold dress last worn 30 years ago

Duchess Sophie joined her sister-in-law in embracing print, opting for a leopard print clutch and snakeskin heels. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales was classically elegant in a monochrome blue moment starring a structured Alexander McQueen coat.

