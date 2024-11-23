Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne looks sharp at 74 in fitted tweed and leather
Princess Anne smiling in green tweed coat© Getty

Prince William's aunt attended an event with St John's Ambulance  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal looked exceedingly smart on Friday as she stepped out to attend the Young Achievers' Reception hosted by St John's Ambulance. 

Princess Anne, 74, was seen wearing a grey tweed checked jacket with a single-breasted cut. 

Princess Anne in a tweed jacket and skirt© St John's Ambulance

The blazer, which was worn done up, featured mustard yellow piping on the lapels for an extra touch of visual interest.

princess anne talking to young ambulance volunteers© St John's Ambulance

The King's sister teamed the smart jacket with a matching pencil skirt and a patterned silk neck scarf. Rounding off her look was a pair of black leather gloves.

Her brunette hair was swept up in her usual bouffant style and she rocked a slick of red lipstick. 

Anne in a tweed jacket talking to young ambulance volunteersv© St John's Ambulance

Her Royal Highness was greeted by senior members of the St John's Ambulance team including Chief Executive, Shona Dunn, and Chairman and Prior, Stuart Shilson as she attended the annual event. 

It honours many young individuals who have excelled in first aid, provided exceptional personal care, contributed to fundraising efforts, or overcome personal challenges for the greater good of their community.

Queen Camilla is presented with an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of London by the University's Chancellor, Princess Anne, Princess Royal© WPA Pool

A special outing

Zara Tindall's mother was seen earlier this week when she headed out for a special occasion. 

Queen Camilla (L) is presented with the award by Princess Anne, Princess Royal (R)© WPA Pool

Anne rocked a patterned silk coat and slip-on heels as she awarded her sister-in-law Queen Camilla an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of London in her role as the university's chancellor.

Princess Anne hosted the charity dinner at the Palace of Holyrood House© X / @LeuchieHouse

Anne's love of print

The royal showed off her love of maximalist print as she re-wore a 50-year-old green and white paisley printed shift dress with a collared neckline.

Princess Anne wore a figure-flattering gold woven dress© X / @LeuchieHouse

The Princess was seen in photos shared by Leuchie House on X, as she attended a dinner event in "recognition of the significant increase in demand for support, from people living with a neurological condition, and the loved ones who care for them".

Anne, Princess Royal reacts with Chris Lovatt of E.ON as she visits E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant to tour the site and meet the team on October 2, 2024 in Sheffield, England© Getty

Meanwhile, the mother of two wove her love of check into her look via a pair of wide-leg trousers when she visited E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant in Sheffield.

Princess Anne walking outside with a man© Getty

DISCOVER: Princess Anne steps out in velvet slippers and 30-year old suit

Her oatmeal set was paired with the most unexpected footwear - a pair of chunky grandad trainers.

