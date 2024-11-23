The Princess Royal looked exceedingly smart on Friday as she stepped out to attend the Young Achievers' Reception hosted by St John's Ambulance.
Princess Anne, 74, was seen wearing a grey tweed checked jacket with a single-breasted cut.
The blazer, which was worn done up, featured mustard yellow piping on the lapels for an extra touch of visual interest.
The King's sister teamed the smart jacket with a matching pencil skirt and a patterned silk neck scarf. Rounding off her look was a pair of black leather gloves.
Her brunette hair was swept up in her usual bouffant style and she rocked a slick of red lipstick.
Her Royal Highness was greeted by senior members of the St John's Ambulance team including Chief Executive, Shona Dunn, and Chairman and Prior, Stuart Shilson as she attended the annual event.
It honours many young individuals who have excelled in first aid, provided exceptional personal care, contributed to fundraising efforts, or overcome personal challenges for the greater good of their community.
A special outing
Zara Tindall's mother was seen earlier this week when she headed out for a special occasion.
Anne rocked a patterned silk coat and slip-on heels as she awarded her sister-in-law Queen Camilla an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of London in her role as the university's chancellor.
Anne's love of print
The royal showed off her love of maximalist print as she re-wore a 50-year-old green and white paisley printed shift dress with a collared neckline.
The Princess was seen in photos shared by Leuchie House on X, as she attended a dinner event in "recognition of the significant increase in demand for support, from people living with a neurological condition, and the loved ones who care for them".
Meanwhile, the mother of two wove her love of check into her look via a pair of wide-leg trousers when she visited E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant in Sheffield.
DISCOVER: Princess Anne steps out in velvet slippers and 30-year old suit
Her oatmeal set was paired with the most unexpected footwear - a pair of chunky grandad trainers.
