Duchess Sophie is spellbinding in twinkling diamond tiara

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked wonderful on Tuesday night when she made an appearance at a Buckingham Palace state banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara as she arrived at the palace for an evening hosted by King Charles. The shimmering diadem features an aquamarine diamond and is one of royal's most featured tiaras.

It's believed that Prince Edward's wife helped with the design of the tiara and she has previously been seen wearing the stunning jewel at King Charles' first State Banquet as monarch. © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Sophie stunned in the design For a state banquet-appropriate outfit, the mother of two chose a striking black gown. Her gown was teamed with a blue sash and a diamond necklace and earrings.

Also in attendance were the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

© Getty Kate and William accompanied the Emir and his wife to the ceremonial welcome The Qatari state visit kicked off earlier in the day with the Emir and his wife being accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales to Horse Guards by car. They then enjoyed lunch at Buckingham Palace followed by a viewing of Qatari items from the royal collection and exchange of gifts.

Duchess Sophie's tiara moments © Getty Duchess Sophie dazzled in a tiara previously worn by the Princess of Wales The Duchess has worn a number of beautiful heirloom tiaras to state banquets over the years. Most recently, the royal attended a state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan. Sophie wore a bottle green couture gown from Suzannah London elevated by the Lotus Flower Tiara on loan from her sister-in-law Queen Camilla, as well as the incredible Diamond Chandelier Drop Earrings and Necklace.

© WPA Pool Sophie stunned in a white intricate gown Sophie was also invited to a banquet at the palace during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee's state visit to the UK last November. Lady Louise Windsor's mother was spotted wearing a majestic Suzannah London white gown with a sheer panel across the shoulders covered in applique flower petals.

© Getty Sophie has worn the Aquamarine tiara many times DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie looks like a movie star in sumptuous chocolate brown The floor-length gown was accessorised by the Aquamarine tiara. Expert jeweller at F. Hinds, Jeremy Hinds recently told HELLO!: "As one of the Dutchess' go-to tiaras, it is reported that the piece was designed bespoke for Sophie, by jewellers Collins and Sons. As this is part of a personal collection and not from the royal vault, you won't see this piece on any other royal."