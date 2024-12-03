Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is spellbinding in twinkling diamond tiara
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie is spellbinding in twinkling diamond tiara
sophie wearing petrol blue gown and tiara© Getty

Duchess Sophie is spellbinding in twinkling diamond tiara

Prince Edward's wife made an appearance at Buckingham Palace

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
15 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked wonderful on Tuesday night when she made an appearance at a Buckingham Palace state banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara as she arrived at the palace for an evening hosted by King Charles. The shimmering diadem features an aquamarine diamond and is one of royal's most featured tiaras. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh's best fashion moments ever

It's believed that Prince Edward's wife helped with the design of the tiara and she has previously been seen wearing the stunning jewel at King Charles' first State Banquet as monarch. 

Duchess Sophie in a black dress walking alongside Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Sophie stunned in the design

For a state banquet-appropriate outfit, the mother of two chose a striking black gown. Her gown was teamed with a blue sash and a diamond necklace and earrings.

Also in attendance were the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. 

royals during qatar state visit© Getty
Kate and William accompanied the Emir and his wife to the ceremonial welcome

The Qatari state visit kicked off earlier in the day with the Emir and his wife being accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales to Horse Guards by car. They then enjoyed lunch at Buckingham Palace followed by a viewing of Qatari items from the royal collection and exchange of gifts.

Duchess Sophie's tiara moments

Ms Julia Longbottom (L), Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and H.E. Mr. Hirofumi Nakasone (R) make their way along the East Gallery © Getty
Duchess Sophie dazzled in a tiara previously worn by the Princess of Wales

The Duchess has worn a number of beautiful heirloom tiaras to state banquets over the years. Most recently, the royal attended a state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan. 

Sophie wore a bottle green couture gown from Suzannah London elevated by the Lotus Flower Tiara on loan from her sister-in-law Queen Camilla, as well as the incredible Diamond Chandelier Drop Earrings and Necklace.

The Duchess of Edinburgh in a white gown© WPA Pool
Sophie stunned in a white intricate gown

Sophie was also invited to a banquet at the palace during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee's state visit to the UK last November. 

Lady Louise Windsor's mother was spotted wearing a majestic Suzannah London white gown with a sheer panel across the shoulders covered in applique flower petals. 

Sophie wearing her diamond and aquamarine tiara at Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wedding in 2015© Getty
Sophie has worn the Aquamarine tiara many times

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie looks like a movie star in sumptuous chocolate brown 

The floor-length gown was accessorised by the Aquamarine tiara. Expert jeweller at F. Hinds, Jeremy Hinds recently told HELLO!: "As one of the Dutchess' go-to tiaras, it is reported that the piece was designed bespoke for Sophie, by jewellers Collins and Sons. As this is part of a personal collection and not from the royal vault, you won't see this piece on any other royal."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More