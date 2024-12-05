Best diamond tennis necklaces after being inspired by Meghan Markle's latest bling

In times gone by, when you thought of a diamond tennis necklace, you might have imagined expensive-looking ladies who lunch and arrange PTA meetings, or A-listers rocking the red carpet at the Oscars, or you may have thought of royalty, but it turns out that the diamond tennis necklace is the trend of the season. And if you think it needs to be worn with a ballgown, you can think again.

Whether it's over a plain T-shirt, or worn with a crisp white shirt, this is the perfect case of not having to save your diamonds for special occasions - every day is special, let us not forget.

Meghan Markle's latest outing in her $30k diamond necklace has sent my heart a flutter - and I just know lots of women (and men!) will be re-writing their letters to Santa after seeing her sparkly necklace. If her Logan Hollowell 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace is a tad out of budget, don't fear, I've found some gorgeous lookalikes for less.

You also don't need to spend top dollar to get the look without needing to remortgage the house. Crystal - or diamante - tennis necklaces are all over the virtual high-street.

How I chose the best diamond tennis necklaces

Mixture of budgets: Like I said, the tennis necklace is no longer a trend for the super rich and this will include lab diamonds as well as affordable diamante.

Shop the best tennis necklaces for 2024

The Diamond Store 6.00ct Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace in 9K White Gold © The Diamond Store £2,799 (SAVE £2,126 ) AT THE DIAMOND STORE $3,500 (SAVE $2,650) AT THE DIAMOND STORE Best For: Under £3000 / $3000 Length: Two to choose from; 15.5 inches, 17.5 inches

Material: 9K white gold

Lab-created diamond f/vs quality

Colour: White

Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp

Gift worthy? Yes Editor's Note: It's not often you find a diamond tennis necklace on sale, but would you look at this masterpiece? I also love that The Diamond Store sends packages discreetly so no surprises spoiled! Personalised gift cards are also available.

Mejuri Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Necklace © Mejuri £628 AT MEJURI $648 AT MEJURI US Best For: Under £1000 / $1000 Length: Two to choose from; 15.5 inches, 17.5 inches

Material: Sterling silver

Lab-grown white sapphire

Colour: White

Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp

Gift worthy? Yes Editor's Note: Mejuri's lab grown sapphires have the same chemical and physical properties as natural ones — and they really do sparkle to the max. I love that you have different chain lengths to choose from, too!

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace © Swarovski £230 AT SWAROVSKI $300 AT SWAROVSKI US Best For: Under £500 / $500 Length (minimum - maximum): 41 - 41 cm

Width: 0.4 cm

Material: Rhodium plated, Zirconia

Colour: White

Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp

Gift worthy? Yes Editor's Note: The Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace features shimmering clear stones and rhodium plated design. Each individual stone works beautifully with the next, creating an endless stream of glamour that is perfect for your everyday look.



Heavenly London Mon Coeur Tennis Necklace © Heavenly London £170 AT HEAVENLY LONDON $225 AT HEAVENLY LONDON Best For: Under £250 / $250 Length: Three to choose from; 38cm, 41cm, 46cm

Material: Copper, plated with 18k gold

Cubic zirconia stones

Colour: White

Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp

Gift worthy? Yes Editor's Note: I have one of these necklaces after being heavily influenced by countless influencers and I absolutely love it. The stunning imitation diamond necklace looks great worn alone or layered with other necklaces.



Abbott Lyon Tennis Necklace © Abbott Lyon £65 AT ABBOTT LYON $95 AT ABBOTT LYON Best For: Under £100 / $100 Length: Adjustable from 14 to 16in

Material: Polished Stainless Steel

Cubic zirconia stones

Colour: White

Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp

Gift worthy? Yes Editor's Note: Swoon! Paved in cubic zirconia crystals all the way round, Abbott Lyon's tennis choker necklace is a jewellery box staple. The perfect injection of glamour to your look.

Can you wear a diamond tennis necklace every day?

I certainly think so. In fact, I often wear my one over my cashmere knits to make the overall look a little more polished. Equally, I wear my diamond tennis necklace with evening wear, too.

Can you sleep in a diamond tennis necklace?

I wouldn't advise it. Mainly because, it's probably a little uncomfortable but also, you wouldn't want friction from your pillow to loosen any of the stones.