Best diamond tennis necklaces after being inspired by Meghan Markle's latest bling
best diamond tennis necklaces as inspired by Meghan Markle© Getty Images

Best diamond tennis necklaces after being inspired by Meghan Markle's latest bling

Meghan Markle's Logan Hollowell diamond tennis necklace is officially going to live rent-free in my mind. 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
In times gone by, when you thought of a diamond tennis necklace, you might have imagined expensive-looking ladies who lunch and arrange PTA meetings, or A-listers rocking the red carpet at the Oscars, or you may have thought of royalty, but it turns out that the diamond tennis necklace is the trend of the season. And if you think it needs to be worn with a ballgown, you can think again.

Whether it's over a plain T-shirt, or worn with a crisp white shirt, this is the perfect case of not having to save your diamonds for special occasions - every day is special, let us not forget. 

Meghan Markle's latest outing in her $30k diamond necklace has sent my heart a flutter - and I just know lots of women (and men!) will be re-writing their letters to Santa after seeing her sparkly necklace. If her Logan Hollowell 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace is a tad out of budget, don't fear, I've found some gorgeous lookalikes for less. 

You also don't need to spend top dollar to get the look without needing to remortgage the house. Crystal - or diamante - tennis necklaces are all over the virtual high-street.

How I chose the best diamond tennis necklaces 

  • Mixture of budgets: Like I said, the tennis necklace is no longer a trend for the super rich and this will include lab diamonds as well as affordable diamante. 
  • Choker length: It's key that the diamond tennis necklace sits nicely around the neck - sticking with necklaces the length of 14 inches to 18 inches. 
  • Gift worthy: As we're approaching the holidays, you might be doing research for a nice present for someone you love. Diamond tennis necklaces aren't just for women as well, plenty of men enjoy wearing them too. 

Shop the best tennis necklaces for 2024

The Diamond Store 6.00ct Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace in 9K White Gold

The Diamond Store 6.00ct Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace in 9K White Gold© The Diamond Store

Best For: Under £3000 / $3000

  • Length: Two to choose from; 15.5 inches, 17.5 inches
  • Material: 9K white gold
  • Lab-created diamond f/vs quality
  • Colour:  White
  • Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp
  • Gift worthy? Yes

Editor's Note: 

It's not often you find a diamond tennis necklace on sale, but would you look at this masterpiece? I also love that The Diamond Store sends packages discreetly so no surprises spoiled! Personalised gift cards are also available. 

Mejuri Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Necklace

Mejuri lab grown diamonds tennis necklace© Mejuri

Best For: Under £1000 / $1000

  • Length: Two to choose from; 15.5 inches, 17.5 inches
  • Material: Sterling silver
  • Lab-grown white sapphire
  • Colour:  White
  • Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp
  • Gift worthy? Yes

Editor's Note: 

Mejuri's lab grown sapphires have the same chemical and physical properties as natural ones — and they really do sparkle to the max. I love that you have different chain lengths to choose from, too!  

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace© Swarovski

Best For: Under £500 / $500

  • Length (minimum - maximum): 41 - 41 cm
  • Width: 0.4 cm
  • Material:  Rhodium plated, Zirconia
  • Colour:  White
  • Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp
  • Gift worthy? Yes

Editor's Note:

The Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace features shimmering clear stones and rhodium plated design. Each individual stone works beautifully with the next, creating an endless stream of glamour that is perfect for your everyday look.

Heavenly London Mon Coeur Tennis Necklace

Heavenly London Mon Coeur Tennis Necklace© Heavenly London

Best For: Under £250 / $250

  • Length: Three to choose from; 38cm, 41cm, 46cm
  • Material: Copper, plated with 18k gold 
  • Cubic zirconia stones
  • Colour:  White
  • Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp
  • Gift worthy? Yes

Editor's Note: 

I have one of these necklaces after being heavily influenced by countless influencers and I absolutely love it. The stunning imitation diamond necklace looks great worn alone or layered with other necklaces. 

Abbott Lyon Tennis Necklace

Abbott Lyon Tennis Necklace© Abbott Lyon

Best For: Under £100 / $100

  • Length: Adjustable from 14 to 16in
  • Material: Polished Stainless Steel  
  • Cubic zirconia stones
  • Colour:  White
  • Clasp: Tongue closure with safety clasp
  • Gift worthy? Yes

Editor's Note:

Swoon! Paved in cubic zirconia crystals all the way round, Abbott Lyon's tennis choker necklace is a jewellery box staple. The perfect injection of glamour to your look.

Can you wear a diamond tennis necklace every day?

I certainly think so. In fact, I often wear my one over my cashmere knits to make the overall look a little more polished. Equally, I wear my diamond tennis necklace with evening wear, too. 

Can you sleep in a diamond tennis necklace?

I wouldn't advise it. Mainly because, it's probably a little uncomfortable but also, you wouldn't want friction from your pillow to loosen any of the stones. 

