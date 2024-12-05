Best diamond tennis necklaces after being inspired by Meghan Markle's latest bling

In times gone by, when you thought of a diamond tennis necklace, you might have imagined expensive-looking ladies who lunch and arrange PTA meetings, or A-listers rocking the red carpet at the Oscars, or you may have thought of royalty, but it turns out that the diamond tennis necklace is the trend of the season. And if you think it needs to be worn with a ballgown, you can think again.
Whether it's over a plain T-shirt, or worn with a crisp white shirt, this is the perfect case of not having to save your diamonds for special occasions - every day is special, let us not forget.
Meghan Markle's latest outing in her $30k diamond necklace has sent my heart a flutter - and I just know lots of women (and men!) will be re-writing their letters to Santa after seeing her sparkly necklace. If her Logan Hollowell 18k Fortuna Tennis Necklace is a tad out of budget, don't fear, I've found some gorgeous lookalikes for less.
- Lab-grown diamond tennis necklace: Mejuri Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Necklace, £628 / $648
- Diamond tennis necklace and earring set: Swarovski Matrix Necklace & Earring Set, £280 / $350
- Heart diamond tennis necklace: Heavenly London Mon Coeur Tennis Necklace, £170 / $225
- Affordable diamond tennis necklace: Abbott Lyon Tennis Necklace, £65 / $95
- Diamond tennis necklace on sale: The Diamond Store 6.00ct Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace in 9K White Gold £2,799 / $3,500
You also don't need to spend top dollar to get the look without needing to remortgage the house. Crystal - or diamante - tennis necklaces are all over the virtual high-street.
How I chose the best diamond tennis necklaces
- Mixture of budgets: Like I said, the tennis necklace is no longer a trend for the super rich and this will include lab diamonds as well as affordable diamante.
- Choker length: It's key that the diamond tennis necklace sits nicely around the neck - sticking with necklaces the length of 14 inches to 18 inches.
- Gift worthy: As we're approaching the holidays, you might be doing research for a nice present for someone you love. Diamond tennis necklaces aren't just for women as well, plenty of men enjoy wearing them too.
Shop the best tennis necklaces for 2024
Can you wear a diamond tennis necklace every day?
I certainly think so. In fact, I often wear my one over my cashmere knits to make the overall look a little more polished. Equally, I wear my diamond tennis necklace with evening wear, too.
Can you sleep in a diamond tennis necklace?
I wouldn't advise it. Mainly because, it's probably a little uncomfortable but also, you wouldn't want friction from your pillow to loosen any of the stones.