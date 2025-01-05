Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall brings the sunshine to Australia in waist-cinching floral gown
Zara Tindall brings the sunshine to Australia in waist-cinching floral gown
Zara Tindall wears a white gown decorated with orange florals, as her husband Mike Tindall wears cream chinos and a blue blazer

Zara Tindall brings the sunshine to Australia in waist-cinching floral gown

The royal joined her husband Mike Tindall for another day at the Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall showcased her impeccable style as she and her husband Mike Tindall attended the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event on Sunday. 

The daughter of Princess Anne, 43, looked radiant as she slipped into Leo Lin's 'Bianca' midi dress peppered in blooming white and orange hydrangeas. 

The short-sleeved gown, complete with a sculpting waist belt and ruffled tiered skirt complemented Zara's sunny complexion. 

Zara Tindall stood out in a blooming Leo Lin dress© Instagram / @magicimillionspolo
Zara Tindall stood out in a blooming Leo Lin dress

The mother-of-three, styled by Annie Miall, accessorised with a floppy sun hat and the 'Mayfair' leather clutch bag from Aspinall of London. Zara completed her ensemble with several layers of delicate gold jewellery, and rocked open-toe wedge heels for the glamorous occasion. 

Meanwhile, Mike, 46, cut a smart figure in cream chinos and a royal blue linen blazer, beaming alongside his wife as they soaked up the Gold Coast sunshine at the illustrious event. 

"Zara and Mike Tindall have arrived at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping, ahead of Zara taking to the Polo field for Team The Star Gold Coast," revealed a post shared by Magic Millions on Instagram. 

"Earlier in the day, Zara jumped a great round in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final on retrained racehorse, Paths of Glory.

"We hear Mike has hung up his Karaoke mic for the week, but you never know…"

Mike and Zara Tindall at the Magic Millions Polo in Australia© Instagram / @magicmillionspolo
Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Magic Millions Polo in Australia every year

As the fortnight is set to celebrate one of the most fashionable racehorse events in the world, former England rugby player Mike is tipped to host the first ever Magic Millions Gold Karaoke competition. 

"Mike Tindall is a fellow ambassador and equally enthusiastic karaoke fan, so we will be helping with the judging and being part of the fun on the night," co-host Nicole Slater told Australian News.com.

Zara and Mike in line up of people © Instagram
Zara and Mike partied into the evening

As a talented equestrian herself, the Magic Millions race week is an annual highlight in Zara's calendar, with the royal describing Australia's Gold Coast as "like a second home" for her and her husband. 

Earlier in the week, the former Olympian turned heads at the Magic Millions carnival wearing a black cocktail dress with puffed short sleeves and a crew neckline. 

The shin-length number also featured red roses embroidered up each side of the bodice and was teamed with a pair of Malone Souliers heels with silver straps to match her metallic bag.

