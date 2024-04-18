Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall looks so youthful in leather skinny jeans alongside husband Mike
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Zara Tindall oozes sophistication in leather skinny jeans alongside husband Mike

Princess Anne's daughter and her rugby star beau enjoyed a day at Cheltenham

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Zara Tindall was in her element as she enjoyed a day at Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting with her husband Mike on Thursday. 

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted wearing a gorgeous belted waist-cinching coat in a deep khaki green shade featuring double-breasted black buttons down the front.

Zara and Mike Tindall walking together at Cheltenham Racecourse© Max Mumby
Zara and Mike Tindall attended day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

The royal also wore a pair of black leather skinny jeans for a modern twist on raceday fashion which worked well with her black heeled ankle boots. She also wore an in-keeping black crossbody bag and donned an extra layer, a black high-necked sweater, for added warmth. 

The finishing touches were added to Zara's look in the form of a black statement headband (à la Princess Beatrice) and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses that complemented the earthy tone of her coat.

Zara in a khaki cinched coat and sunglasses© Max Mumby
Zara wore a khaki cinched coat

King Charles' niece was seen walking arm-in-arm with her former rugby player husband Mike, 45, who looked put together in a pair of beige chinos, a zip-up sweater over a shirt and tie, and a pair of chocolate brown suede shoes to match his longline coat.

It is the first time Zara has made a stylish public appearance since she wowed in an array of waist-skimming outerwear and fascinator ensembles at Cheltenham Festival in March.

Mike and Zara Tindall walking in smart clothes© Getty
Mike and Zara Tindall attended day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival in style

Among the strongest of Zara's classy looks was this chevron-printed coat look which featured a black lettuce collared top, suede knee-high boots, and an emerald green bow-adorned fascinator.

Princess Beatrice in a brown coat© Getty
Beatrice wore statement headwear

It was a real family affair as Zara and Mike posed up a storm alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was spotted wearing a camel-hued cinched coat from The Fold with heeled ankle boots and a bold patterned headband. 

Princess Beatrice (left) with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall (right) on day three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival © Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo with Mike and Zara

The day before Zara was spotted enjoying a day at the races with the youngest York sister, Princess Eugenie. The Princess was the ultimate snow queen in an icy white coat which was warmed up with caramel-hued boots. 

Princess Eugenie was also joined by her cousin Zara Tindall© Getty
Zara was also joined by her cousin Princess Eugenie

Meanwhile, the championship horserider left her coats behind, opting for a navy pinstripe suit which was broken up with a high-necked blouse in a red wine hue to match her fascinator. 

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall© Shutterstock
Zara wore a pinstripe suit

Zara and her husband were missed at a more recent event attended by the royal family - the Easter Sunday morning mass at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Zara and Mike are regular attendees at Cheltenham Festival© Shutterstock
Zara and Mike were at an equestrian event over Easter

The King's niece was absent as she was booked to travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire to compete in a three-day equestrian event. Also absent from the event were Prince William and Princess Kate following her shock cancer news, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise who was tied up with university commitments.

Zara Tindall with husband and children walking in pink dress© Getty
Zara Tindall attended the Easter Sunday Mattins Service in pink in 2023

DISCOVER: Candid royal wedding photos! When Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry & more were caught off guard 

Zara had wowed the year before alongside her husband and daughters Mia and Lena. The royal opted for an uber-feminine bright pink dress with a high neck and covered button detailing. She rounded off her look with a pair of cream suede heels to match her cream floral fascinator. 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more