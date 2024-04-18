Zara Tindall oozes sophistication in leather skinny jeans alongside husband Mike

Zara Tindall was in her element as she enjoyed a day at Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting with her husband Mike on Thursday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted wearing a gorgeous belted waist-cinching coat in a deep khaki green shade featuring double-breasted black buttons down the front.

© Max Mumby Zara and Mike Tindall attended day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

The royal also wore a pair of black leather skinny jeans for a modern twist on raceday fashion which worked well with her black heeled ankle boots. She also wore an in-keeping black crossbody bag and donned an extra layer, a black high-necked sweater, for added warmth.

The finishing touches were added to Zara's look in the form of a black statement headband (à la Princess Beatrice) and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses that complemented the earthy tone of her coat.

© Max Mumby Zara wore a khaki cinched coat

King Charles' niece was seen walking arm-in-arm with her former rugby player husband Mike, 45, who looked put together in a pair of beige chinos, a zip-up sweater over a shirt and tie, and a pair of chocolate brown suede shoes to match his longline coat.

It is the first time Zara has made a stylish public appearance since she wowed in an array of waist-skimming outerwear and fascinator ensembles at Cheltenham Festival in March.

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall attended day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival in style

Among the strongest of Zara's classy looks was this chevron-printed coat look which featured a black lettuce collared top, suede knee-high boots, and an emerald green bow-adorned fascinator.

© Getty Beatrice wore statement headwear

It was a real family affair as Zara and Mike posed up a storm alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was spotted wearing a camel-hued cinched coat from The Fold with heeled ankle boots and a bold patterned headband.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo with Mike and Zara

The day before Zara was spotted enjoying a day at the races with the youngest York sister, Princess Eugenie. The Princess was the ultimate snow queen in an icy white coat which was warmed up with caramel-hued boots.

© Getty Zara was also joined by her cousin Princess Eugenie

Meanwhile, the championship horserider left her coats behind, opting for a navy pinstripe suit which was broken up with a high-necked blouse in a red wine hue to match her fascinator.

© Shutterstock Zara wore a pinstripe suit

Zara and her husband were missed at a more recent event attended by the royal family - the Easter Sunday morning mass at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike were at an equestrian event over Easter

The King's niece was absent as she was booked to travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire to compete in a three-day equestrian event. Also absent from the event were Prince William and Princess Kate following her shock cancer news, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise who was tied up with university commitments.

© Getty Zara Tindall attended the Easter Sunday Mattins Service in pink in 2023

DISCOVER: Candid royal wedding photos! When Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry & more were caught off guard

Zara had wowed the year before alongside her husband and daughters Mia and Lena. The royal opted for an uber-feminine bright pink dress with a high neck and covered button detailing. She rounded off her look with a pair of cream suede heels to match her cream floral fascinator.