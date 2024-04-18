Zara Tindall oozes sophistication in leather skinny jeans alongside husband Mike

Zara Tindall was in her element as she enjoyed a day at Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting with her husband Mike on Thursday.
Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted wearing a gorgeous belted waist-cinching coat in a deep khaki green shade featuring double-breasted black buttons down the front.
The royal also wore a pair of black leather skinny jeans for a modern twist on raceday fashion which worked well with her black heeled ankle boots. She also wore an in-keeping black crossbody bag and donned an extra layer, a black high-necked sweater, for added warmth.
The finishing touches were added to Zara's look in the form of a black statement headband (à la Princess Beatrice) and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses that complemented the earthy tone of her coat.
King Charles' niece was seen walking arm-in-arm with her former rugby player husband Mike, 45, who looked put together in a pair of beige chinos, a zip-up sweater over a shirt and tie, and a pair of chocolate brown suede shoes to match his longline coat.
It is the first time Zara has made a stylish public appearance since she wowed in an array of waist-skimming outerwear and fascinator ensembles at Cheltenham Festival in March.
Among the strongest of Zara's classy looks was this chevron-printed coat look which featured a black lettuce collared top, suede knee-high boots, and an emerald green bow-adorned fascinator.
It was a real family affair as Zara and Mike posed up a storm alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was spotted wearing a camel-hued cinched coat from The Fold with heeled ankle boots and a bold patterned headband.
The day before Zara was spotted enjoying a day at the races with the youngest York sister, Princess Eugenie. The Princess was the ultimate snow queen in an icy white coat which was warmed up with caramel-hued boots.
Meanwhile, the championship horserider left her coats behind, opting for a navy pinstripe suit which was broken up with a high-necked blouse in a red wine hue to match her fascinator.
Zara and her husband were missed at a more recent event attended by the royal family - the Easter Sunday morning mass at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The King's niece was absent as she was booked to travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire to compete in a three-day equestrian event. Also absent from the event were Prince William and Princess Kate following her shock cancer news, as well as The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise who was tied up with university commitments.
Zara had wowed the year before alongside her husband and daughters Mia and Lena. The royal opted for an uber-feminine bright pink dress with a high neck and covered button detailing. She rounded off her look with a pair of cream suede heels to match her cream floral fascinator.