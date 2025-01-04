Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall parties the night away in waist-sculpting dress and killer heels with husband Mike
Zara Tindall smiling in black floral dress and pink hat© Getty

Zara Tindall parties the night away with husband Mike in waist-sculpting dress and killer heels

Princess Anne's daughter is currently in Australia for the Magic Millions carnival  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked stunning on Saturday as she partied the night away at a karaoke event hosted by her husband Mike during the Magic Millions carnival in Australia.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, looked gorgeous as she posed at the evening event wearing a black cocktail dress with puffed short sleeves and a crew neckline. 

Zara and Mike in line up of people © Instagram

The shin-length number also featured red roses embroidered up each side of the bodice and was teamed with a pair of Malone Souliers heels with silver straps to match her metallic bag.

The former Olympic equestrian styled her hair in an understated updo with wavy strands pulled out around the front to frame her face. Ex-rugby star Mike, who hosted the event with Australian equine artist Nicole Slater, was seen looking smart in a suit and tie.

It is not Zara's first glamorous look of the trip. She was spotted earlier this week at an auction wearing a LEO LIN black dress with a flower embroidered across the front.

Zara Tindall walking in navy suit© Getty

Zara on New Year's Day

Though the mother of three is currently lapping up the Australian sun for the yearly equestrian carnival, she rang in the New Year with a day on home soil.

couple at races with umbrella© Getty Images

Prince William's cousin headed to the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse where she looked smart in a pinstripe blazer and matching trousers by Veronica Beard teamed with a slim-fit burgundy roll-neck jumper.

Mike Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Zara Tindall walking in rain© Getty

For accessories, the royal carried the 'Loxley' bag from Fairfax and Favor and the brand's 'Chiswick' heeled boots. Also in attendance were Zara and Mike's three children - Mia, 10, Lucas, three, and Lena, six.

Zara Tindall in burgundy coat and Mike Tindall in suit© Getty

An incredible winter look

Before packing away her winter wardrobe staples for her excursion to Australia's Gold Coast, Zara headed to Norfolk for Christmas Day at Sandringham. 

She was photographed alongside her husband as she attended church on the royal estate wearing a gorgeous plum coat from The Fold.

Zara Tindall and daughter Lena looked in happy spirits attending the service with other royal family members © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The King's niece accessorised her monochrome look with the 'Beaumont Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print Calf Leather Handbag' by Lalage and the 'Astrid' boots by L.K.Bennett. 

The star of the show was her velvet floral headband by Juliette Millinery which stood out against her sandy blonde bob.

