The shin-length number also featured red roses embroidered up each side of the bodice and was teamed with a pair of Malone Souliers heels with silver straps to match her metallic bag.

The former Olympic equestrian styled her hair in an understated updo with wavy strands pulled out around the front to frame her face. Ex-rugby star Mike, who hosted the event with Australian equine artist Nicole Slater, was seen looking smart in a suit and tie.

It is not Zara's first glamorous look of the trip. She was spotted earlier this week at an auction wearing a LEO LIN black dress with a flower embroidered across the front.