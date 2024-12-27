Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lena Tindall is mum Zara's double in cutest new Christmas photos
Digital Cover royalty© UK Press via Getty Images

Mike Tindall's wife and his youngest daughter joined King Charles at Sandringham

Iona MacRobert
Editorial Assistant
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Lena Tindall looked the cutest on Wednesday as she stepped out for Christmas Day at Sandringham alongside her parents Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, plus her older sister Mia Tindall for the royal Christmas walkabout

Matching her mum’s monochromatic look, the six-year-old complemented Zara’s burgundy colors with a Reiss wool, navy tailored coat. She coordinated her suit with a pop of baby pink on her New Look headband, navy tights, and matching glossy, Mary Jane shoes. 

Watch Royal Family arrive for church service in Sandringham

Zara doubled this simple, sophisticated look and wore a burgundy trench coat by The Fold. She blended her regal colours with black suede L.K.Bennett heeled boots and a burgundy Lalage Beaumont handbag. 

Like her daughter, Zara lifted her outfit with a stylish Juliette Millinery headband with braided detail. With a hint of sparkle, she matched the burgundy tones with glittery gold earrings to nod to the festive occasion. 

Zara Tindall and daughter Lena looked in happy spirits attending the service with other royal family members © Samir Hussein/WireImage
Zara Tindall and daughter Lena looked in happy spirits attending the service with other royal family members

Lena’s matching moments with her mum 

Headbands seem to be a staple for the pair when in 2023 at Sandringham, Zara wore a gold headband to match Lena’s pink one (which appears similar to the one she wore in 2024).

Zara effortlessly styled this season’s on-trend burgundy hues © UK Press via Getty Images
Zara effortlessly styled this season’s on-trend burgundy hues

Duplicating her family’s sporty aesthetic, Lena looked laid back in a butterfly sweater at the Hartpury International Horse Trials in August 2024. Lena coordinated with her mum in a white sweater and wore sporty Hartpury hot pink shorts.

Another moment proving Lena has her mum’s fashion taste was her summer dress on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024. The £35 cream shirt dress from high-street store Joules had a Peter Pan collar and a mixture of pink and blue florals. 

The mother and daughter are no strangers to a headband accessory © UK Press via Getty Images
The mother and daughter are no strangers to a headband accessory

