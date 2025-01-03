Zara Tindall oozes chic in lace dress alongside husband Mike Tindall as they touch down in Australia

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, donned a chic black dress crafted from sheer lace for the event. The gown featured a slew of daring cutouts which showed off the skin and was adorned with a statement floral embroidery down the centre of the garment. The stunning flower was embossed in white, yellow and green hues.

The British equestrian accessorised her stylish look with a pair of classic pointed black heels and an eye-catching clutch embellished with metallic leather. Zara kept her makeup natural and radiant with a bronzed cheek and glossy lip, while her blonde locks were slicked back into a low bun to reveal a pair of diamond encrusted drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Mike, 46, opted for a camel-toned suede jacket and a pair of black tailored trousers. The former rugby union player looked suave as he layered a crisp white shirt and a sleek black tie beneath the blazer. The look was completed with a pair of black leather boots.