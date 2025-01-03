Zara Tindall oozes chic in lace dress alongside husband Mike Tindall as they touch down in Australia

Zara Tindall exuded elegance in a black gown as she attended the first Magic Millions Carnival 2025 event on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, alongside her husband Mike Tindall, on Thursday.
The royal couple support the event every year, with Zara being an ambassador for Magic Millions.
Zara's chic lace dress
Princess Anne's daughter, 43, donned a chic black dress crafted from sheer lace for the event. The gown featured a slew of daring cutouts which showed off the skin and was adorned with a statement floral embroidery down the centre of the garment. The stunning flower was embossed in white, yellow and green hues.
The British equestrian accessorised her stylish look with a pair of classic pointed black heels and an eye-catching clutch embellished with metallic leather. Zara kept her makeup natural and radiant with a bronzed cheek and glossy lip, while her blonde locks were slicked back into a low bun to reveal a pair of diamond encrusted drop earrings.
Meanwhile, Mike, 46, opted for a camel-toned suede jacket and a pair of black tailored trousers. The former rugby union player looked suave as he layered a crisp white shirt and a sleek black tie beneath the blazer. The look was completed with a pair of black leather boots.
The couple support the auction every year
The couple are no strangers to the country and were spotted Down Under last year. After spending Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham, Zara and Mike jetted off to Australia for the Magic Millions.
Magic Millions is known for its showcase Gold Coast Yearling Sale each January. However, the company runs its thoroughbred auction house all year round, with sales in four states of Australia. The auction house is the leading producer of stake winners across Australia.
Zara and Delfina Blaquier share their love for horses
Given her love for horses, it wasn't surprising when Zara was named the first Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador back in 2012. The announcement followed on from Zara's Olympic silver medal win in London the same year.
The Gold Coast Yearling Sale includes seven days of auctions and a race meeting which sees all horses bought at previous Magic Millions auctions. The royal couple are set to attend the 10-day equestrian carnival on the Gold Coast in the next few days.
Zara appeared happy as she greeted Nacho Figueras
It is no wonder why the couple love heading back to Australia frequently considering the pair met at a Sydney bar in 2003. Zara and Mike tied the knot in 2011 and now share three children, Mia Grace Tindall, 10, Luca Tindall, 3, and Lena Elizabeth Tindall, 6.
Nacho Figueras and Delfina looked stunning at the event
Delfina oozed glamour in a strapless, pale blue silk dress adorned with a large pink floral print on the centre. The floor-length gown featured a daring slit on the leg, which revealed Delfina’s choice of an open-toe strap heel.
Nacho appeared equally smart in a grey tailored suit ensemble, which he layered over a buttoned-down white shirt. The Argentine polo player finished his look with a pair of camel suede loafers.