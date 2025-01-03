Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's daughter Mia is a new royal style icon in £18 Zara dress
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's daughter Mia is a new royal style icon in £18 Zara dress
Zara Tindall and daughter Mia wearing headbands© Getty

Zara Tindall's daughter Mia is a new royal style icon in £18 Zara dress

Mike Tindall's eldest daughter looks amazing in high street dress

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall kicked off 2025 in style, looking super chic at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races.

The fabulous couple were joined by their three adorable children Mia, ten,  Lena, six and Lucas, three. The happy family looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the equestrian event, and looked stylish to boot.

couple at races with umbrella© Getty Images
Mike and Zara braved the rain on New Year's Day

Zara rocked a seriously chic pinstripe power suit consisting of a navy double-breasted blazer and matching flared trousers by Veronica Beard. The former Olympian kept the chill at bay with a burgundy roll neck top by Karen Millen, and a pair of burgundy leather gloves. Zara accessorised with the royal family's favourite hair accessory - a chunky velvet headband in maroon.

Mia Tindall watches the racing as she attends the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 1, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. © Getty Images
Mia Tindall looked so stylish in her £18 Zara dress

But it was little Mia who stole the show, sporting a truly joyous face as she watched the horses, wearing a delightful black dress that was emblazoned with a pretty bow print. 

We assumed this frock would be of the designer variety - but no! It's actually from high street mecca Zara, and what's more, it costs £18.19 in the sale! 

Zara dress worn by Mia Tindall
The Zara dress worn by Mia Tindall

All sizes are currently in stock, too.

WATCH: Mia Tindall's cutest moments

Magnificent Mia

Ten-year-old Mia has a flair for fashion. Two years ago, at the same New Years Day event, Mia looked chic once again, sporting a super smart outfit in her cream coat, teamed with a dress, thick black tights and a pair of walking boots. She added a navy blue headband just like her mother, and an Aspinal of London Glitter Micro Lottie bag.

 

Mia carried this Aspinal bag at the same event in 2023
Mia carried this Aspinal bag at the same event in 2023

Mia's crossbody bag featured a leather-plaited silver chain, with a letterbox-style closure and the prettiest glitter finish, which is super girly and fun. We want one!

In August last year, she looked effortless as she joined her dad Mike at Betfred British Masters, wearing an oversized T-shirt and cream shorts. 

Mia Tindall with a crossbody bag next to her father Mike© Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
Mia was spotted with a trendy Country Road bag as she enjoyed a day out with her father Mike

But it was her handbag that caught our eye! The little girl carried her essentials in a £63 cross-body bag known as the 'Branded Camera Bag' in a neutral oyster hue from Country Road – a brand also loved by her mother Zara.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More