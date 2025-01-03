Zara Tindall's daughter Mia is a new royal style icon in £18 Zara dress

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall kicked off 2025 in style, looking super chic at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races.

The fabulous couple were joined by their three adorable children Mia, ten, Lena, six and Lucas, three. The happy family looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the equestrian event, and looked stylish to boot.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara braved the rain on New Year's Day

Zara rocked a seriously chic pinstripe power suit consisting of a navy double-breasted blazer and matching flared trousers by Veronica Beard. The former Olympian kept the chill at bay with a burgundy roll neck top by Karen Millen, and a pair of burgundy leather gloves. Zara accessorised with the royal family's favourite hair accessory - a chunky velvet headband in maroon.

© Getty Images Mia Tindall looked so stylish in her £18 Zara dress

But it was little Mia who stole the show, sporting a truly joyous face as she watched the horses, wearing a delightful black dress that was emblazoned with a pretty bow print.

We assumed this frock would be of the designer variety - but no! It's actually from high street mecca Zara, and what's more, it costs £18.19 in the sale!

The Zara dress worn by Mia Tindall

All sizes are currently in stock, too.

WATCH: Mia Tindall's cutest moments

Magnificent Mia

Ten-year-old Mia has a flair for fashion. Two years ago, at the same New Years Day event, Mia looked chic once again, sporting a super smart outfit in her cream coat, teamed with a dress, thick black tights and a pair of walking boots. She added a navy blue headband just like her mother, and an Aspinal of London Glitter Micro Lottie bag.

Mia carried this Aspinal bag at the same event in 2023

Mia's crossbody bag featured a leather-plaited silver chain, with a letterbox-style closure and the prettiest glitter finish, which is super girly and fun. We want one!

In August last year, she looked effortless as she joined her dad Mike at Betfred British Masters, wearing an oversized T-shirt and cream shorts.

© Greig Cowie/Shutterstock Mia was spotted with a trendy Country Road bag as she enjoyed a day out with her father Mike

But it was her handbag that caught our eye! The little girl carried her essentials in a £63 cross-body bag known as the 'Branded Camera Bag' in a neutral oyster hue from Country Road – a brand also loved by her mother Zara.