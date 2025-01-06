Princess Charlotte's £1.5k necklace was designed by her uncle Prince Harry's ex

There's no doubt about it, Princess Charlotte stole the show on Christmas Day 2024. The nine-year-old delighted royal fans when she joined members of the royal family for the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

Walking alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her two brothers Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, six, the young royal looked so lovely in her plaid coat, which totally coordinated with her mother's scarf.

© Getty Princess Kate with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day

Nestled at the nape of her neck was a super pretty, dainty and subtle ruby necklace which almost went unnoticed.

The hidden style is actually by Chelsy Davy's jewellery brand Aya's collaboration with Gemfields and is worth £1,500, according to The Mail on Sunday.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's new necklace can just be seen

The necklace is sadly no longer available, but this beautiful style by Maya Brenner is hugely similar, and just as subtle.

This pretty style by Maya Brenner is similar to Charlotte's necklace

Charlotte also wore a selection of friendship bracelets and a gold band with funky red tassels on. What a stylish young lady!

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte also wore funky bracelets to church

Chelsy Davy's Jewellery brand

Chelsy's brand AYA was founded in 2016 and specialises in fine jewellery based on African-inspired designs. It uses ethically sourced gemstones from across the African continent in its 18 karat gold designs.

© Instagram Chelsy Davy's jewellery brand is called Aya

The website says of its founder, Prince Harry's former flame: "Aya was founded by Chelsy Davy, a lawyer turned gemologist with a love for jewellery and a fascination for gemstones. Chelsy studied gemology, gaining a diploma from the Gemological Institute of America, the world's foremost authority on diamonds and coloured gemstones."

The 39-year-old has said of her brand: "AYA was born out of my love for Africa, for its people and my fascination with its gemstones."

Prince Harry and Chelsy

Prince William's younger brother and the businesswoman started dating in 2004 after crossing paths in Cape Town during Prince Harry's gap year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Chelsy and Harry were an on-off item

Their romance continued, with Chelsy attending King Charles' 60th birthday and even meeting the late Queen at a society wedding. Sadly, the romance came to an end in 2011 after Chelsy struggled with being in the royal spotlight.

© Getty Harry and Chelsy dated for years

Reflecting on the relationship in his book, Spare, Harry mused: "I cherished Chels's carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought. She wore short skirts and high boots, danced with abandon, drank as much tequila as I did, and I cherished all those things about her... but I couldn't help worrying how Granny might feel about them."

He added: "And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change and accommodate them... I [didn't] know if Chels could handle it."