Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet just wore the same dress and we all missed it

We are still reeling over the simply gorgeous Sussex Christmas card that was made public earlier this week. In particular, we haven't seen much of Princess Lilibet since her first birthday when she memorably wore a pretty blue dress.

The rare photograph also showed her parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside her brother Prince Archie. Lilibert, three, can be seen running towards her parents, wearing the cutest blue floral dress.

© Archewell The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home

Even though there are six years between Lilibet and her cousin Princess Charlotte, who is nine, we couldn't help but notice that her blooming lovely frock may well have been from Rachel Riley, as it looks mighty similar to a dress Charlotte wore in 2022.

© Getty Charlotte wore a similar dress by Rachel Riley in 2022

The dress in question is the brand's 'Forget-Me-Not' floral smocked dress and costs £119. It's such a pretty, timeless buy for any little girl.

Charlotte's 'Forget-me-not Smocked Dress' from Rachel Riley

HELLO spoke to the designer herself, who said: "In the Sussexes' Christmas card, it looks like Princess Lilibet is wearing a lovely cotton floral dress. It looks quite similar to our 'Forget-Me-Not' floral smocked dress which Princess Charlotte wore at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor in 2022 and is one of our bestsellers."

Speaking about why this style is such a great investment, the fashion designer said: "Cotton floral dresses are a great choice for little girls as they are pretty and comfortable. Of course this is important for the Californian climate. It’s fun to see that Princess Lilibet is wearing knee-high cotton socks, which is of course what British children wear so it’s nice to see Prince Harry embracing his British heritage."

Forget the 'Kate Effect': the royal children have just as much selling power, according to Rachel. "When Prince George was born, there was so much international interest and excitement about this new generation of British royal children. The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen as accessible and relatable as young family and so many were drawn to what their children were wearing.

© Getty The royal children have all worn Rachel Riley

"It even sparked an international trend for traditional clothing styles for children. Being able to purchase an item worn by a member of the royal family for one’s own child must feel like being part of history in a small way. Our business has always embraced classic and traditional styling creating heirloom pieces which can be treasured and passed down from generation to generation."

Shoppers love to know what the young royals are wearing. Rachel added: "There is always huge interest, especially the children, as there is the cuteness factor with babies and little ones. On the 22 public occasions that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been seen wearing Rachel Riley outfits, this has always prompted a massive spike in sales and these items are quick to sell out. Because they are always part of our heritage range, we make sure no customer is disappointed as they are restocked regularly and remain as popular as ever."