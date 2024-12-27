Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte wears sweetest hair bow yet - with secret family connection
Catherine and Princess Charlotte in tartan outfits© Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter was seen at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte looked so sweet on Wednesday as she joined members of the royal family for the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. 

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, nine, joined her parents as well as her brothers Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, six, as they followed their grandparents King Charles and Queen Camilla for the post-mass walkabout to share festive greetings with members of the public.

Many picked up on Charlotte's lovely hair accessory.

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George react upon arrival© Getty
Princess Charlotte joined her parents on Christmas Day

The young royal was seen donning a green velvet bow from Beulah London in her tumbling hair that had her looking just like her mother Kate. 

Princess Charlotte from back with green hair bow© Getty
Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

A family connection

Charlotte's bow has a special family connection as the founder of Beulah London, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs is a friend of the royal family. 

Natasha is the daughter of the Marquess of Reading and according to Tatler, counts not only the Princess of Wales, but also Princess Beatrice, Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Kitty Spencer as friends. 

Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and husband in smart dress© Getty
Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Rupert Finch attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018

The fashion brand founder's father Simon Isaacs is reported to have been a close friend of King Charles meaning Natasha knew Prince William and Prince Harry growing up.

Lavinia Richards and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs pose in dresses© Getty
Lavinia Richards and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs founded Beulah, a brand which aims to fight slavery through fashion

The royal connection doesn't stop there as Natasha's husband Rupert Finch is reported to have briefly dated Kate during their time at the University of St Andrews in the early noughties.

Copy Kate

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge claps in blue printed dress© Getty
Catherine wore Beulah in 2020

Charlotte's mother has worn the brand on public outings herself. In 2020 the then-Duchess of Cambridge chose a blue collared number from the brand as she visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations.

kate middleton in blue printed dress at polo cup 2023 © Max Mumby/Indigo
The Princess of Wales supported William in a Beulah dress

Meanwhile, in July 2023, the royal chose a floaty blue Beulah dress as she supported William at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup.

Charlotte's bows

Princess Charlotte elegantly crosses her legs like a ballerina© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte elegantly crosses her legs like a ballerina

On Christmas Day, Charlotte's bow accessorised her tartan coat dress and Papouelli shoes.

Charlotte and Louis lit each other's candles© Getty
Charlotte wore a bow to Kate's carol service

DISCOVER: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can't contain their giggles at mum Kate's Christmas show 

It is not the young royal's first hair bow moment of the season as she chose one to wear with her Trotters red coat to Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

