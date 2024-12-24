Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte's most memorable fashion moments prove she's a mini Kate Middleton
From trendy royal tot to fashionable princess, the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter is a mini trendsetter

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
At just nine years old, Princess Charlotte is already the epitome of royal etiquette. Often leading her brothers by example, the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter's confidence and poise shine whenever she is given the chance to step into the royal spotlight.

A charming Princess Charlotte was just 16 months old when she joined her parents on her first royal engagement during the family's tour of Canada. 

By seven, she was joining her parents and older brother, Prince George, on most royal family outings - including a surprise visit to Wales in celebration of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. 

WATCH: All the ways Princess Charlotte is taking after Kate

Today, the Wales princess rarely puts a foot out of line when taking on public-facing appearances. It was clear she was her mother's rock during Trooping the Colour in June - Kate's first outing of the year since announcing she was receiving treatment for cancer - dressed in an immaculate naval-inspired dress and pretty hair bow.

Alongside her impeccable behaviour, the young Princess is following in her mother's fashionable footsteps. From colour-coordinated coat dresses to smart dresses and ballerina-inspired hairstyles taken from her love of ballet, Princess Charlotte's ever-evolving wardrobe is proof the royal is paving the way to be one of the most fashionable royals.

Keep scrolling to discover some of Princess Charlotte's most memorable fashion moments through the years…

George, Charlotte and Louis arriving at concert© Getty

Princess Charlotte's Christmas coat

Proving that good style never goes out of fashion, the young royal recycled her burgundy Trotters Heritage Classic Coat for the third year in a row, wearing the festive outerwear to the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey. 

She paired her look with a matching burgundy hair bow, fastening her tumbling hair into a half up, half down hairstyle. 

princess charlotte polka dot dress© Getty Images

Polka-dots for Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut alongside mum Kate and aunt Pippa Middleton in June, looking delightful in summery polka dots. 

The royal's beautiful belted dress featured ruffled sleeves and a pretty sheer overlay.

taylor swift, princess charlotte, prince george and prince william posing for a selfie© Instagram

Sparkles for Taylor Swift

Princess Charlotte lived out every nine-year-old girl's dream this summer as she attended Taylor Swift's Eras tour in London - and looked suitably sparkly for the occasion. 

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was a glittering golden girl wearing a sequinned rose gold 'Kids Sequin Party Dress' high street brand from John Lewis. 

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2024© Getty

A co-ordinated Princess

For Trooping the Colour in June, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte twinned in similar looks. Charlotte's dress was designed in classic navy blue featuring a striking white trim, and had a traditional sailor collar, adding a timeless touch to her look. 

Her hair was styled neatly, adorned with a charming white bow that perfectly matched her ensemble.

Princess Charlotte wearing green coat on Christmas Day© Getty

On Christmas Day in 2023, Princess Charlotte beamed with confidence in a green tweed coat with a smart Peter Pan collar, wearing her hair in an angelic braided style.

Princess Charlotte wears pearl bracelet at King Charles' coronation© Getty Images

An 'almost' tiara moment

For King Charles' coronation, the young royal was the double of mum Princess Kate in a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer.

The moment marked Princess Charlotte's first time wearing the coveted British designer - and her first wearing a crown. Princess Charlotte wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted in silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork.

