Princess Kate's dress alterations to disguise chemotherapy port were subtle but genius

The Princess of Wales has long been a master of effortless dressing. Her sartorial influence on the world is so strong it even has its own name; 'the Kate Effect'.

As a fashion writer, one of the most appealing aspects of Kate's unrivalled style is her penchant for pre-loved clothing and commitment to recycling garments in her wardrobe. From re-wearing gowns on the red carpet, keeping coats in her collection for several years, and altering outfits to stitch new life into the seams, her style is a testament to her commitment to mindful consumption, even when under the global spotlight.

The last year has posed challenges to the Princess' health as she navigates life after completing chemotherapy treatment. In her first solo engagement since 2023, the wife of Prince William returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in January, opening up to patients about her "really tough" treatment for cancer, in which she relied on a chemotherapy port.

"I got so attached to it," Kate said, joking that she had hesitated when finally told "you can have it taken out" now.

What is a chemotherapy port?

Patients who need regular administration of medicine or IVs may choose to have an implanted port – also known as a portacath – which is a small device inserted under the skin and kept in place until treatment finishes.

The port attaches to a long thin tube which goes into a vein close to the heart or sometimes in the arm.

How did Kate disguise her chemotherapy port?

One of the main advantages of a portacath is that the device is under the skin, meaning patients are left only with a small disc-like implant rather than an external tube coming out of the chest, like with other types of central line.

In 2024, Kate made just two public appearances before she announced in September she had completed treatment and was "doing what [she] can to stay cancer-free."Her fashion choices made during this time were no doubt consciously chosen to subtly hide her port, whilst also giving the Princess the confidence to step out in front of the public and resume her public duties.

Kate's subtle dress change at Trooping the Colour

© Getty The Princess of Wales altered a Jenny Packham dress for the occasion

The Princess of Wales emerged for the first time in several months at the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, in June. Stepping into the royal spotlight, the Princess was a vision of beauty wearing a white and navy dress from Jenny Packham.

It wasn't the first time Kate had worn the smart and sophisticated gown; she first wore it in May 2023 during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation. Embracing her flair for sustainable style - and, as we now know, also discreetly covering her chemotherapy port - the Princess reworked the dress to fashion an entirely new garment.

© Getty Kate attends Trooping the Colour alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte

She added a striking striped bow neatly pinned across her right shoulder, which is the typical placement for a chemotherapy port. The medical device is most commonly installed just below the collarbone with direct access to the jugular vein or subclavian vein.

The Princess alters her dress for Wimbledon

© Karwai Tang Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a vivid purple dress to the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon

One month later, the Princess of Wales once again delighted royal fans when she attended the Men's Singles Finals at Wimbledon, joining her sister, Pippa, and daughter, Charlotte in the Royal Box.

The mother-of-three eschewed the opportunity to wear tennis whites in favour of a vibrant purple dress by Safiyaa.

© Getty The royal added a panel to the bodice of her dress

Royal style fans had noted at the time that Kate had modified the original, £1,295 'Cecilia Lilac Midi Dress' from its original V-neckline, which was initially assumed was for modesty reasons.

It is now understood that the Princess may have chosen the made-to-order dress, which offers full customisation on all orders via the website, to subtly draw attention away from the chemotherapy port on her chest.