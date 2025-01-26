Zara Tindall's £195 headband at Cheltenham leaves fans saying the same thing

Zara Tindall's flair for fabulous race day fashion was evident as she stepped out at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday for the Festival Trials Day.
The daughter of Princess Anne looked polished as ever as she slipped into a cinched checkered coat from L.K. Bennett and leather knee-high boots from Fairfax and Favor.
The royal's statement coat, hailing from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite British brands, is described on the website as "a style you can revel in this winter and many more to come."
Crafted in Europe from a beautiful black and white houndstooth Prince of Wales check fabric, the single-breasted, A-line style coat with a faux fur collar and cuffs in chocolate brown, added a dose of elegance to her ensemble.
Zara Tindall turns heads with marvellous millinery
Most unique, however, was Zara's choice of headwear for the glamorous occasion. While Cheltenham's race day dress codes are far more relaxed than Royal Ascot's famously strict style rules, many guests choose to dress smartly, and in Zara's case, add a piece of headwear to their getup.
The wife of Mike Tindall eschewed the opportunity to wear a hat, instead opting for a striking ruffled headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.
Zara chose to sweep back her honey blonde hair with the £195 'Tousle' headband in the shade 'Mole', turning heads with her understated yet stylish accessory.
It's not the first time the mother-of-three has chosen to wear a headband on formal occasions, and in fact, has leaned more towards wearing a sleek and sophisticated headband over a gaudy fascinator in recent years. Our thoughts? As marvellous as millinery can be, we're a big fan of the subtle sophistication a headband can offer.
Royal fans were united in the comments on Instagram, with many sharing their love for Zara's rippling hair accessory.
"Love this headband! Got so many compliments when I wore the teal one!" wrote one fan, as another said: "Gorgeous!"
A third fan echoed the same sentiment, adding: "Love the hairband and the sunglasses together - looks fab."