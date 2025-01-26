Zara Tindall's £195 headband at Cheltenham leaves fans saying the same thing

Zara Tindall's flair for fabulous race day fashion was evident as she stepped out at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday for the Festival Trials Day.

The daughter of Princess Anne looked polished as ever as she slipped into a cinched checkered coat from L.K. Bennett and leather knee-high boots from Fairfax and Favor.

The royal's statement coat, hailing from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite British brands, is described on the website as "a style you can revel in this winter and many more to come."

WATCH: Zara Tindall's best race day looks of all time

Crafted in Europe from a beautiful black and white houndstooth Prince of Wales check fabric, the single-breasted, A-line style coat with a faux fur collar and cuffs in chocolate brown, added a dose of elegance to her ensemble.

Zara Tindall turns heads with marvellous millinery

Most unique, however, was Zara's choice of headwear for the glamorous occasion. While Cheltenham's race day dress codes are far more relaxed than Royal Ascot's famously strict style rules, many guests choose to dress smartly, and in Zara's case, add a piece of headwear to their getup.

The wife of Mike Tindall eschewed the opportunity to wear a hat, instead opting for a striking ruffled headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara looked fabulous in her L.K.Bennett coat

Zara chose to sweep back her honey blonde hair with the £195 'Tousle' headband in the shade 'Mole', turning heads with her understated yet stylish accessory.

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has chosen to wear a headband on formal occasions, and in fact, has leaned more towards wearing a sleek and sophisticated headband over a gaudy fascinator in recent years. Our thoughts? As marvellous as millinery can be, we're a big fan of the subtle sophistication a headband can offer.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Zara Tindall wearing a ruffled headband by Camilla Rose Millinery

Royal fans were united in the comments on Instagram, with many sharing their love for Zara's rippling hair accessory.

"Love this headband! Got so many compliments when I wore the teal one!" wrote one fan, as another said: "Gorgeous!"

A third fan echoed the same sentiment, adding: "Love the hairband and the sunglasses together - looks fab."

Zara's growing headband collection © UK Press via Getty Images Zara effortlessly styled this season’s on-trend burgundy hues On Christmas Day in 2024, the royal stepped out in Sandringham adding a wine-hued, floral-adorned headband to her festive outfit.

© Getty Zara rocked a tan suede trench coat and headband at Cheltenham in December The previous year, the royal donned a dark olive green coat to complement her statement bow headband, black suede boots, and a fashionable box handbag.

© Getty Zara Tindall wore a headband during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2023 Rewind to Cheltenham in 2023, when the Princess Royal's daughter opted for a luxurious velvet headband designed by Jess Collett Milliner to grace the racecourse.

© Getty Zara wore a bold headband to the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine in 2024 Costing a cool £440, and known as the 'Mazzy', the website says of the style: "The 'Mazzy' Hairband is a padded silk velvet covered hair band embellished with cascading beaded leaves. This season we have designed our Mazzy hairband in a rich dark forest green velvet with golden leaves. This colour combination seems to suit all hair colours, and styles well with an array of autumnal winter colours. This hairband is ideal for winter weddings and all manner of parties."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB