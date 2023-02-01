Princess Kate just recycled her waist-cinching dress with £74 earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Princess of Wales loves to recycle her wardrobe from time to time, and her latest video was no exception.

Kate delved through her wardrobe to find the perfect ensemble to promote her 'Shaping Us' campaign, choosing a regal blue frock that she originally donned four years ago – and it still looks just as modern and elegant today. As part of her campaign, which was launched on Monday evening at a star-studded BAFTA event, Kate took to the new Instagram account @earlychildhood for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to appear in a video alongside Giovanna Fletcher, Fearne Cotton and more stars.

She was spotted in a royal blue dress from Jenny Packham with long sleeves, a waist-defining black belt and a figure-skimming silhouette. She wore her long brunette hair in soft curls, finishing off her effortless aesthetic with gold hoops from S H Y L A, which retail for a bargain £74, and smokey brown eye makeup.

"You may not realise it, but our early childhood shapes everything from the way we form relationships to the way we cope with stress. Huge thanks to our Champions for spreading the message! #ShapingUs," the caption read.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning as she promoted her Shaping Us campaign

The Princess was last spotted wearing the bespoke blue frock back in February 2019 during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Notably, she opted for the dress during a visit to St Joseph's SureStart Facility, a programme that supports parents with young children living in disadvantaged areas – so perhaps her decision to recycle this outfit was a meaningful nod to her previous royal engagement which also explored her passion for early childhood development.

At the time, Kate layered the Jenny Packham design under a powder blue Mulberry coat with a belted waist and matching heels.

Kate previously wore the Jenny Packham gown in 2019

Princess Kate's Shaping Us campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of a child's life with the help of celebrities such as Professor Green and Zara McDermott.

To mark the launch, Kate carried out engagements in Leeds on Tuesday in a stunning Alexander McQueen coat with a white, knitted dress underneath. The dress came from Victoria Beckham's fashion label and came complete with a built-in belt – gorgeous!

