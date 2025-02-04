Why Princess Beatrice will never live in Portugal with sister Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have just welcomed their second child, daughter Athena and they have a gorgeous family home in the Cotswolds.

Her sister Princess Eugenie splits her time between the UK and Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest, but here's why Beatrice would never be able to join her sister out there…

Beatrice's husband Edoardo has a son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with his ex-fiancée Dara Haung and they reside in London, so due to childcare commitments, the family wouldn't be able to up sticks quite as easily as Eugenie has.

Wolfie attends school in London and Dara often shares insights into their London life together, especially her son's incredible talent for painting. Dara recently revealed to Tatler that she sold one of his paintings for a staggering £40,000!

See Wolfie's impressive painting skills in action...

Life in the Cotswolds

As well as his London life with his mum, Wolfie spends time at Beatrice and Edoardo's country pad. They purchased the £3.5 million farmhouse in 2021 and since then they made many renovations. They installed a six-foot security fence on their land for maximum privacy and they have reportedly transformed an outbuilding into a guesthouse for people to stay.

Elsewhere on the estate, there is a swimming pool and tennis courts, making it the most incredible family home.

New baby announcement

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Eugenie in Europe

Mother-of-two Princess Eugenie relocated to Portugal with her husband and young family in 2022 due to Jack's work commitment with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development in the Algarve.

As Eugenie's eldest son, August, isn't far away from full-time education, there's a chance that a permanent move back to the UK could be on the cards.

Eugenie's mother and father are also UK-based, residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained living together even after the breakdown of their marriage. Speaking to The Times in 2024, Sarah said: "He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion."