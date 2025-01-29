Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie reacts to new niece Athena's early arrival
Subscribe
Princess Eugenie reacts to new niece Athena's early arrival
A split image of Princess Eugenie and baby Athena

Princess Eugenie reacts to new niece Athena's early arrival

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is married to actress Nicola PeltzThe eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is married to actress Nicola Peltz

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie couldn't be more proud after it was announced on Thursday that her sister, Princess Beatrice, had welcomed her second daughter, Athena.

Taking to her Instagram account, Eugenie reshared a beautiful photograph of the tiny newborn that was posted by the official Instagram account of the royal family. In the photo, little Athena was swaddled in a pink baby blanket, being cradled by who appeared to be her doting dad, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Eugenie couldn't be a prouder auntie to her new neice Athena
Eugenie couldn't be a prouder auntie to her new niece Athena

Eugenie added the words: "Welcome baby girl," in glittery pink letters alongside a baby pink bow.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Edoardo couldn't help but gush about his little girl, writing: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and me goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Beatrice and Edoardo are already the doting parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and eight-year-old Wolfie, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Announcing the news of Athena's birth, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12.57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More