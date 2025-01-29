Princess Eugenie reacts to new niece Athena's early arrival

Princess Eugenie couldn't be more proud after it was announced on Thursday that her sister, Princess Beatrice, had welcomed her second daughter, Athena.

Taking to her Instagram account, Eugenie reshared a beautiful photograph of the tiny newborn that was posted by the official Instagram account of the royal family. In the photo, little Athena was swaddled in a pink baby blanket, being cradled by who appeared to be her doting dad, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Eugenie couldn't be a prouder auntie to her new niece Athena

Eugenie added the words: "Welcome baby girl," in glittery pink letters alongside a baby pink bow.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, Edoardo couldn't help but gush about his little girl, writing: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and me goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Beatrice and Edoardo are already the doting parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and eight-year-old Wolfie, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Announcing the news of Athena's birth, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12.57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."