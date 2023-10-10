Princess Kate just wore a bold yellow blazer for a poignant reason

Today, on World Mental Health Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a forum for young people together with The Royal Foundation.

Titled Exploring our Emotional Worlds, the forum focused on the importance of understanding emotions and building positive relationships as the foundations of mental well-being.

In her speech, the Princess expressed that she and Prince William: ‘admire and ‘applaud’ younger generations for talking about mental health than ever before, but also explained the reason for today’s event was “to build a happier, healthier world. We want to shape fairer, safer, kinder, more equal societies - societies that seek the common good and a better future together.”

MORE: Princess Kate's latest outfit is TikTok approved

READ: Princess Kate just wore the most surprising suit trend of 2023

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales on World Mental Health Day

Princess Kate always wears appropriate yet utterly trendy outfits for important events, and her look for today’s event in Birmingham was perfect, and poignant, for a special reason.

She wore the ‘Mya’ Single Breasted Tailored Jacket in Bright Yellow from LK Bennett which she layered with a black fitted top underneath and black straight-leg trousers. The muted tones allowed her canary-hued blazer to shine. Yellow and black are the colours of two youth and youth mental health charities in the UK - YoungMinds and Beyond. Every year, YoungMinds presents campaigns which encourage people to wear yellow on World Mental Health Day and donate money to charity.

MORE: Princess Kate just perfected dopamine dressing in 2023, here's how to get her look

READ: Meghan Markle proves her number one styling hack is totally failproof

© Getty William and Kate sat down to engage with young people

The stylish Princess wore her sunshine yellow blazer earlier this year to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath and paired it with a white vest top, white cigarette trousers and Veja trainers. Kate proved how easy it is to take items in your wardrobe from spring/summer to autumn/winter for any occasion by using dark pairings instead of light and swapping out trainers for heels. Yellow is a colour approved for autumn 2023 by the likes of Sofia Richie and Alexa Chung.

© Getty Kate wore the same blazer earlier this year

The Duchess of Sussex also used a similar transitional weather season hack today, giving her signature shirt a cold-weather makeover.

Wearing yellow this October isn’t just on trend, but also supports a necessary cause.