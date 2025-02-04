Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton oozes sophistication in fitted jacket with bombshell hair
Kate Middleton oozes sophistication in fitted jacket with bombshell hair
Catherine, Princess of Wales side on walking beside child© Getty

Princess Kate oozes sophistication in sumptuous fitted jacket with bombshell hair

Prince William's wife looks stunning in a leg-lengthening outfit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the ever dazzling Princess of Wales joined a group of four and five-year-old schoolchildren at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Looking as stunning as ever at the NPG, the wife of Prince William was there to launch a new project from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood aimed at supporting young children in the development of crucial social and emotional skills.

Catherine, Princess of Wales holding hand of school child in brown blazer© Getty
The Princess of Wales joined a group of four and five-year-old school children at The National Portrait Gallery

Kate, 43, wowed in a sumptuous chocolate brown blazer with a coordinating knitted roll-neck. She also wore wide-leg trousers and heels to elongate her silhouette.

woman wearing trouser suit and brown blazer© Getty
Kate opted for a chocolate brown blazer

She looked fresh and glowing, with minimal makeup and wore her famous hair in bombshell waves.

The interactive trail is based on the new Shaping Us Framework and has been developed by the Centre for Early Childhood and the NPG, which Kate has been Patron of since 2011. The aim of the framework is to increase awareness and understanding of the importance of social and emotional skills across society.

Kate wears Zara

We last saw the royal on Thursday, when she visited Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff. The mother-of-three donned a recycled Zara check dress with a pussy bow-adorned neckline and flippy pleated skirt. She belted the midi frock and added a fabulous cream coat into the mix, as well as towering stilettos.

Princess Kate stunned in a houndstooth midi dress© Getty Images
Princess Kate stunned in a houndstooth midi dress from Zara

In keeping with her love for sustainability, the Princess last wore the high street number in 2021 when she visited the University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies. She teamed the dress with coordinating grey crocodile-motif high heels. Perfection!

Kate's new hair for 2025

Since the start of the year, Kate has been wearing her famous mane even longer than usual - we have been told it hangs at around 20 inches! And what's more, it's curled differently, too.

Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday© Matt Porteous
Kate's latest portrait released on her 43rd birthday

Professional hairstylist Tom Pike confirmed the change in her tresses. He said: "Essentially, Kate has upgraded the style known as the 'Hollywood wave'. To achieve this, you would use either a smoothing cream or a nice  blow-dry spray. Blow dry your hair smooth, then using a large barrel wand, twist the hair around the tool, taking slightly thicker sections as you work. Once this is done, gently brush it out."

