Princess Kate is simply stunning in recycled Zara dress and killer heels

On Thursday, the stunning Princess of Wales looked wonderful as she visited Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives, supported with the compassion and specialist care that they and their family need.

The 43-year-old delighted onlookers wearing a recycled Zara check dress with a bow-adorned neckline and flippy pleated skirt. The mid-length belted style was teamed with killer stilettos and a longline bridal white coat to brave the Welsh chill.

© Alamy The Princess of Wales visited the hospice in Sully, near Cardiff

She last wore the stylish highstreet dress in 2021 when she visited the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies to meet with leading early years researchers.

© Royal Rota Kate took the time to speak with children and their families

We loved her hair, which was teased into bouncy waves and the mother-of-three wore subtle touches of makeup which highlighted her flawless features.

© Getty She wore the dress to a visit to the University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies in 2021

Tŷ Hafan opened the doors to its hospice in 1999, becoming the first children’s hospice in Wales.

It provides free care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families, both within the hospice and in homes and communities. Tŷ Hafan’s ambition is that no family should have to live their child’s short life alone and the charity is determined to walk alongside every family who needs their support every step of the way – through life, death and beyond.

Kate's busy week

We last saw the royal on Monday evening, when she joined her husband, Prince William, at commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. The royal couple paid their respects at a reception held for around 50 Holocaust survivors at the Guildhall in London on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate wore an all-black outfit and poignant pearls

Kate rocked a pair of elegant black flares which she teamed with a black top and a smart blazer. She topped her look off with her much-talked about, vintage Chanel bag. The mother-of-three wore her hair down loose in tumbling curls and highlighted her features with a sweep of natural-looking makeup.

Kate's choice of jewellery was particularly poignant, with the royal opting to wear a layered pearl necklace and her Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings - a cherished gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

© Shutterstock Prince William and Catherine attended a ceremony to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

The gemstones are traditionally worn during mourning and have been a part of royal mourning attire for over a century.

