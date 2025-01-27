Princess Kate pays respects with poignant accessory during sombre appearance

The Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, on Monday at commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

William and Kate paid their respects at a reception held for around 50 Holocaust survivors at the Guildhall in London on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The royal embraced Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein

During the event, Princess Kate had an emotional reunion with two Holocaust survivors whom she photographed in 2020: Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank. Watch their reunion in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate's emotional reunion with Holocaust survivors

Speaking to Ms Marks-Woldman, Kate described the commemorations as "so important", before adding: "It is great to be here today with my husband."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate with Steven Frank

Looking respectable yet stylish, the 43-year-old wore a pair of elegant black flares which she teamed with a black top and a smart blazer.

The mother-of-three wore her hair down loose in tumbling curls and highlighted her features with a sweep of natural-looking makeup.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kate wore an all-black outfit and poignant pearls

Kate's choice of jewellery was particularly poignant, with the royal opting to wear a layered pearl necklace and her Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings - a cherished gift from Queen Elizabeth II. The gemstones are traditionally worn during mourning and have been a part of royal mourning attire for over a century.

The tradition began with Queen Victoria, who, after the death of her beloved Prince Albert in 1861, wore only black and colourless jewellery, particularly pearls, believed to represent tears.

Prince William, meanwhile, looked smart dressed in a navy suit.

© Getty Images William and Kate led tributes at the service

Inside the Guildhall's Great Hall, the royal couple then watched on solemnly as survivors shared their testimonies.

William then gave a reading, telling guests: "I am honoured to join you today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and to remember the millions murdered during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides.

© Getty Images Princess Kate lit a candle during the ceremony

"We also remember those survivors who have lived with scars, both mental and physical. Their bravery, in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives, are extremely powerful and ensure that we never forget. I assure them we never will."

The annual event remembers the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and those who died in subsequent genocides.

The Princess of Wales' past tribute

Kate last attended the same event in 2020, which marked the then 75th anniversary. For the poignant occasion, she wore an elegant belted grey coat dress with a black velvet collar from Catherine Walker, a designer also loved by the late Princess Diana.

That year, Kate also famously took photographs of Holocaust survivors at Kensington Palace. The images were later included as part of a photography exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London.

She remarked at the time: "The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish."

She added: "Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever."

© Getty William and Kate at the 75th anniversary in London in 2020

Kate, who is patron of the Royal Photographic Society, also said: "I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven's memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation."