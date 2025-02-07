Princess Kate just rewore her pregnancy heels from eight years ago

The Princess of Wales looked her normal glamorous self on Tuesday as she was pictured at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Looking smart and sophisticated, she perfectly combined black and brown tones; rocking a brown blazer by Petar Petrov and Max Mara trousers. Divine!

We noticed that she had switched up her footwear though. Kate wears a variety of heels but tends to sport a more stiletto shape. However, at the NPG, she stepped out in her '100 Point block heel shoes' from the luxury high street store, Russell & Bromley.

© Getty Images Kate looked lovely in her block heels as she arrived at the NPG

The heels are sadly not available to purchase anymore, which is a shame as they look majorly comfy. Kate has worn this style during many public appointments and this is probably because they are not only chic but comfortable.

© Getty Her Russell & Bromley shoes are comfortable yet smart

At the time they were produced, the website described the heels as "an elegant silhouette with contemporary details.

Crafted from luxuriously soft black nappa leather, this style has been designed with a chic pointed toe and finished on a leather-laid blade block heel."

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?

Kate most memorably wore the shoes in 2017 when she was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Kate made a surprise appearance with Prince William and Prince Harry at the time, dropping by to visit the cast and crew from Paddington II at the namesake station.

© Getty Images Kate wore the same shoes when she danced with Paddington Bear whilst pregnant in 2017

Famously, Kate had a dance with Paddington Bear himself, with the adorable children's book character twirling her around after greeting her with a kiss on the hand.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate dancing with Paddington Bear

Looking pretty in pink, Kate sported a lovely Orla Kiely dress, and of course, the R&B heels. We do not doubt that these shoes bring back great memories for the mother-of-three.

Kate's shoe collection

As well as Russell and Bromley, Kate also often wears Rupert Sanderson heels and the famous shoe designer told the Daily Mail in 2022 that the secret to Kate's streamlined stance is his four-inch shoes.

© Getty Kate is often seen in high heels

He remarked: "Kate uses a stiletto heel as part of her sartorial arsenal in transforming herself from a busy mother into one of the world's most photographed women. She's tall, but in heels she becomes commanding, often standing a head above the men in the room."