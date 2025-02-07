Princess Kate just rewore her pregnancy heels from eight years ago

The Princess of Wales looked her normal glamorous self on Tuesday as she was pictured at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Looking smart and sophisticated, she perfectly combined black and brown tones; rocking a brown blazer by Petar Petrov and Max Mara trousers. Divine!
We noticed that she had switched up her footwear though. Kate wears a variety of heels but tends to sport a more stiletto shape. However, at the NPG, she stepped out in her '100 Point block heel shoes' from the luxury high street store, Russell & Bromley.
The heels are sadly not available to purchase anymore, which is a shame as they look majorly comfy. Kate has worn this style during many public appointments and this is probably because they are not only chic but comfortable.
At the time they were produced, the website described the heels as "an elegant silhouette with contemporary details.
Crafted from luxuriously soft black nappa leather, this style has been designed with a chic pointed toe and finished on a leather-laid blade block heel."
Kate most memorably wore the shoes in 2017 when she was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Kate made a surprise appearance with Prince William and Prince Harry at the time, dropping by to visit the cast and crew from Paddington II at the namesake station.
Famously, Kate had a dance with Paddington Bear himself, with the adorable children's book character twirling her around after greeting her with a kiss on the hand.
Looking pretty in pink, Kate sported a lovely Orla Kiely dress, and of course, the R&B heels. We do not doubt that these shoes bring back great memories for the mother-of-three.
Kate's shoe collection
As well as Russell and Bromley, Kate also often wears Rupert Sanderson heels and the famous shoe designer told the Daily Mail in 2022 that the secret to Kate's streamlined stance is his four-inch shoes.
He remarked: "Kate uses a stiletto heel as part of her sartorial arsenal in transforming herself from a busy mother into one of the world's most photographed women. She's tall, but in heels she becomes commanding, often standing a head above the men in the room."