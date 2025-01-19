Princess Kate drips in £10k+ Cartier jewellery in unearthed photos

The Princess of Wales has worn some stunning pieces of jewellery during her time as a working royal from historic tiaras to heirloom earrings. However, fans of Kate's style will know that she is not afraid of mixing in trend-led pieces with the classics – enter Cartier.

The French jewellery brand was founded in 1847, making it a cornerstone of the luxury jewellery landscape and yet its statement gold watches and daintier necklaces have become some of the trendiest investment pieces.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

It isn't every day that Prince William's wife steps out wearing jewellery from the iconic brand but when she does, it makes a statement. Join HELLO! in touring Kate's Cartier collection and see the jewels in all their glory…

© Getty Images 2012 Kate owns a number of pieces from Cartier's 'Trinity' collection, including the eye-catching necklace she wore in 2012 to the Road to 2012: Aiming High exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.



© Getty The dazzling neck-candy on a rarely-worn long chain accessorised her electric blue Stella McCartney dress and black pumps.



© Getty 2014 In 2014, the then-Duchess of Cambridge took her Cartier necklace for another spin when she attended the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in New York City. It added a certain va va voom to a plain black roll-neck sweater.

© Getty 2016 Kate loved the circular style of her Cartier necklace so much that she wore the earrings version in 2016 when she headed to SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner at Kensington Palace.

© Getty Once again, a Cartier piece added pizazz to a cobalt look – a £2,000 Roland Mouret gown on this occasion.



© Getty 2017 The mother of three declared her love for the brand in 2017 by wearing their earrings and necklace. She opted for the 'Trinity' small 18ct white, rose, yellow-gold pendant necklace to match her 'Trinity' earrings which collectively retail for £4,050 for the Les Voisins in Action event in Paris.



© Getty Her mixed metal jewellery suite accessorised an apt Chanel tweed dress.

© Getty 2023 Kate's Cartier arm-candy also extends to a classic 'Ballon Bleu' stainless steel watch which she has worn on numerous occasions, including in 2023 to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales.



© Getty The £5,900 piece added a touch of luxe to her workwear look courtesy of Holland Cooper pinstripe separates.



© Getty 2025 Most recently, the royal wore Cartier during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital.

LISTEN: What Prince William's message to Kate on her birthday really means