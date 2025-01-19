Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's ultra-luxe £10k+ Cartier jewellery collection in unearthed photos
kate middleton over photo of cartier storefront© Getty

Princess Kate drips in £10k+ Cartier jewellery in unearthed photos

Prince William's wife owns an impressive collection of jewellery from the iconic designer  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has worn some stunning pieces of jewellery during her time as a working royal from historic tiaras to heirloom earrings. However, fans of Kate's style will know that she is not afraid of mixing in trend-led pieces with the classics – enter Cartier.

The French jewellery brand was founded in 1847, making it a cornerstone of the luxury jewellery landscape and yet its statement gold watches and daintier necklaces have become some of the trendiest investment pieces. 

It isn't every day that Prince William's wife steps out wearing jewellery from the iconic brand but when she does, it makes a statement. Join HELLO! in touring Kate's Cartier collection and see the jewels in all their glory…

Kate Middleton in her role as patron, visits the 'Road to 2012: Aiming High' exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on July 19, 2012 in London, England. on July 19, 2012 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge as Patron of the National Portrait Gallery visited the exhibition, which showcases commissioned photographs documenting preparations for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and runs from July 19 - September 23. © Getty Images

2012

Kate owns a number of pieces from Cartier's 'Trinity' collection, including the eye-catching necklace she wore in 2012 to the Road to 2012: Aiming High exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.

Cartier Trinity necklace © Getty

The dazzling neck-candy on a rarely-worn long chain accessorised her electric blue Stella McCartney dress and black pumps.

Duchess of Cambridge in black roll neck and chain necklace© Getty

2014

In 2014, the then-Duchess of Cambridge took her Cartier necklace for another spin when she attended the Creativity is GREAT Britain's event in New York City. It added a certain va va voom to a plain black roll-neck sweater. 

Kate middleton in blue cold-shoulder dress© Getty

2016

Kate loved the circular style of her Cartier necklace so much that she wore the earrings version in 2016 when she headed to SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner at Kensington Palace. 

Catherine close up smiling in blue dress© Getty

Once again, a Cartier piece added pizazz to a cobalt look – a £2,000 Roland Mouret gown on this occasion.

Catherine in tweed dress waist up© Getty

2017

The mother of three declared her love for the brand in 2017 by wearing their earrings and necklace. She opted for the 'Trinity' small 18ct white, rose, yellow-gold pendant necklace to match her 'Trinity' earrings which collectively retail for £4,050 for the Les Voisins in Action event in Paris.

Catherine and Prince William clapping outside© Getty

Her mixed metal jewellery suite accessorised an apt Chanel tweed dress. 

Catherine waving in white shirt and navy blazer© Getty

2023

Kate's Cartier arm-candy also extends to a classic 'Ballon Bleu' stainless steel watch which she has worn on numerous occasions, including in 2023 to meet with members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales.

Kate in a pinstripe navy suit with a white top© Getty

The £5,900 piece added a touch of luxe to her workwear look courtesy of Holland Cooper pinstripe separates.

Catherine waving in tartan brown coat© Getty

2025

Most recently, the royal wore Cartier during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital.

Kate spoke with staff and patients © Getty

To accessorise her gorgeous tartan Blaze coat and red wine-hued ensemble, Kate popped on Cartier's 'Trinity' 18-carat rose, yellow and white-gold earrings which retail for a staggering £3,050.

