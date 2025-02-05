Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate’s Middleton's new spring highlights are the hair trend for 2025 - just you wait
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales departs The National Portrait Gallery on February 04, 2025 in London, England. The Princess joined children to kick off a new initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, focused on helping young children develop essential social and emotional skills. © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate's new spring highlights are the hair trend for 2025 - just you wait

The Princess looks to have updated her hair for the upcoming warmer weather

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales looked incredible as she stepped out at the National Portrait Gallery in London, surrounded by children.

The wife of Prince William was there to launch a new project from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood aimed at supporting young children in the development of crucial social and emotional skills.

Kate leaving National Portrait Gallery© Getty
Kate looked lovely as she arrived at the National Portrait Gallery

Kate delighted onlookers with her latest outfit, which was formal yet chic. The 43-year-old wore a sumptuous chocolate brown blazer with a coordinating knitted roll-neck, which she teamed with wide-leg trousers and block high heels to elongate her silhouette. She looked fresh and glowing, with minimal makeup highlighting her pretty features.

But did you see her hair? Since the start of the year, Kate has been wearing her famous mane even longer than usual - we have been told it hangs at around 20 inches long.

Princess of Wales wearing brown blazer and turtleneck© Getty Images
Kate's had some framing highlights put in

On Tuesday though, not only was it a tumbling mass of luscious, healthy curls, but we couldn't help but notice it looked slightly lighter in parts - perhaps subtly highlighted.

As always, we called in an expert for the lowdown. Michael Gray, award-winning hairstylist to the stars, confirmed he thinks Kate has indeed lightened her hair.

The Princess of Wales wears a red dress during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital
Kate's hair is longer than ever

He explained: "The Princess of Wales always has the most beautiful, healthy, and shiny hair. Her colour tends to be on the warmer side of brown with woven in, light caramel tones. With all her events and appearances, she always keeps her hair sophisticated, but with effortless maintenance due to her busy schedule."

Princess Kate at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery 2023
Princess Kate's hair is stunning yet low maintenance

The stylist continued: "With the days about to get longer and brighter into the evening, it seems that Kate’s colourist has introduced some fresh spring subtle highlights in a balayage form around the face which is framing, giving the illusion of her hair being lighter. [She is still] keeping the depth in places along the parting and underneath around her neckline where you can see the highlight pop subtly."

Michael added: "I love the placement and how the hair hasn’t been lifted too much for it to still look natural looking without being bright and bold. Her hair is toned beautifully and complements her base colour and skin tone, with a soft golden blonde glaze."

