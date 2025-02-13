Karen Millen is on fire right now - 7 new-season flattering dresses I have my eye on

Ask any woman where to buy the best occasion wear dresses and I am confident that most would utter the same brand: Karen Millen.

From their sleek, tailored dresses to the tulle-infused, OTT gowns, Karen Millen really does offer shoppers so much choice when it comes to dressing for an occasion. Whether it's a spring christening, a summer wedding or a day out at the races, it's the destination to find that outfit that'll make you feel fantastic.

And right now, you can save up to 35% on selected dresses. Definitely worth a second look before the offer ends on February 17. The offer is automatically applied, so no need for a Karen Millen discount code to be added in.

I love their day dresses too. Loved by celebrities and royals, the British brand carries many dresses that you can dress up or down. A day at the office? They've got easy to wear shirt dresses and pencil midi dresses. Date night? Don't sleep on Karen Millen's sexier dresses, from mini to figure-hugging and plenty of red dresses for Valentine's Day too. One thing they all have in common? They're flattering, and we all know that nothing makes you feel sexier and more stylish than something you feel comfortable in.

© Karen Millen "From uber-feminine tulle gowns to minimal tailored dresses, Karen Millen leads the pack with its collection of figure flattering yet fashion forward dresses, suitable for all occasions." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

Handily, Karen Millen's website splits its dresses into different sections so you can easily navigate what you're looking. It even breaks it down into length, pattern and occasion, a helpful tool for those of us who might find online shopping overwhelming at times.

Some pieces fall under the petite and tall ranges, as well as the curve collection, so everyone is catered for.

But what has grabbed my attention for my transitional wardrobe into spring? Take a look...

How I chose the best new-in dresses at Karen Millen

Design choice: I've chosen only dresses to focus on, and attempted to show the wide range of design styles Karen Millen has to offer, from mini to maxi, tailored or smart to super casual. They're all smart enough to wear to those big occasions you might have in your diary.

I've chosen only dresses to focus on, and attempted to show the wide range of design styles Karen Millen has to offer, from mini to maxi, tailored or smart to super casual. They're all smart enough to wear to those big occasions you might have in your diary. Personal taste: I've chosen pieces that will flatter my shape, and embrace colour, pattern and different lengths. This article is a paid-for piece of content, but I've chosen dresses based on those I personally would buy.

I've chosen pieces that will flatter my shape, and embrace colour, pattern and different lengths. This article is a paid-for piece of content, but I've chosen dresses based on those I personally would buy. Price point: Karen Millen's pricing reflects the brand's quality, and you'll find dresses to suit all and any budget.

My top Karen Millen occasion wear dresses for 2025

1/ 6 Georgette Pleated Bustier Cape Back Woven Maxi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note With its flattering fit and flowing cape, this statement silhouette feels both romantic and formal, thanks to the floral embellishment and bustier. Plus, the colour is outstanding.

2/ 6 Floral Jacquard Corseted Woven Maxi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note This is the floral dress for those who rarely wear florals - it has a very cool, understated flower pattern in a sumptuous green and pink. This universally flattering fit and flare silhouette is dreamy, with a squared neckline, and wide straps.



3/ 6 Viscose Cady Backless Bodycon Maxi Dress With Detachable Viscose Georgette Cape © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note Black is forever elegant, and Karen Millen's recreated the vibe of the LBD with this utterly stunning gown. The cape accent is a real focus point, and the backless design makes it a little sexier too.



4/ 6 Lace Trailing Floral Ombre Woven Maxi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note This sort of dress is where Karen Millen shines, with florals and lace at the core. What makes this such a great dress is its super flattering fit; the fit and flare shape, the high neck and the capped sleeves.

5/ 6 Soft Tailored Halterneck Open Back Maxi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note Not only does this dress have a flattering halter neck, but the draped back adds an extra dimension. The bottle green shade is stunning for summer, and the dress fits to hug curves in all the right places.



6/ 6 Crystal Applique Angel Sleeve Woven Maxi Dress © Karen Millen SHOP KAREN MILLEN UK SHOP KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note This is the ultimate feminine gown, with petal-like applique details and all-over crystal embellishments. With an ethereal vibe, this dress exudes glamour.



We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our affiliate brand partner Karen Millen. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.