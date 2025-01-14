Princess Kate's billowing BAFTA gown she has never worn since

The BAFTAs are just over a month away and the Princess of Wales may make a red carpet appearance, according to a new report in the Daily Mail.

The mother-of-three missed the glittering event last year due to her ongoing treatment for cancer, so it would be wonderful to see the royal light up the red carpet once again in 2025 now that she is slowly returning to royal duties.

© Getty The Princess of Wales always shines at the BAFTAs

Kate's husband, Prince William, is the president of BAFTA and she has accompanied him many times. It's a rare opportunity for the couple to dress in their best, and Kate never disappoints.

The brunette royal has actually reworn quite a few of her dresses at the bash, and recycling is at the forefront of her mind when dressing for it.

But there's one dress she has never repeated; this billowing, forest green number she sported back in 2018. The Princess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, at the time. The exquisite frock was designed by Jenny Packham and featured an empire waistline with black ribbon detail, which flowed perfectly over her bump.

© WireImage Kate wearing a racing green dress to the BAFTAs in 2018

The jewellery made it seriously special; the royal chose beautiful square-cut, emerald earrings set within a floral border of diamonds. She even played matchy matchy, teaming the jewels with a dazzling drop necklace featuring four emerald stones. Blingtastic!

© WireImage Kate dazzled in diamonds

Kate hasn't worn the dress since, which could be due to the fact it was likely a maternity number, made slightly bigger than her regular size due to her blossoming bump.

Kate's recycled BAFTA looks

Back in 2023, Kate recycled a beautiful white Alexander McQueen gown, which she first wore to the awards back in 2019.

© Dave J Hogan The Prince and Princess of Wales at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023

She revamped it with a pair of elegant, velvet black gloves and even added bold gold earrings from Zara. What a knockout she looked!

© Getty Kate in the same dress in 2019

In 2020, in keeping with the awards' commitment to sustainability, both William and Kate opted to rewear garments they already owned.

© Samir Hussein, Getty Kate and William at the BAFTAs in 2020

The Princess chose an opulent gown she first debuted in Malaysia in 2012. It was by Alexander McQueen and was gilded and adorned with glamorous golden tones. It's one of Kate's most regal looks she's ever showcased.