Mike Tindall shares rare insight into home life with three kids and what makes Zara 'scream SO loudly'

Mike Tindall made a rare comment about life at home with his wife Zara and their three children, Lena, Mia and Lucas.

The rugby star has guest-edited a special edition of Beano to celebrate Bananaman’s 45th anniversary. In his editor's letter about the exciting venture he revealed that at home, he likes to play pranks on his equestrian wife, and often jumps out at her.

The family-of-four live at Aston Farm, a luxury farmhouse on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, UK.

It's safe to say that all three of the Tindall brood have inherited their father's sense of humour and are often pictured tumbling over each other and making each other laugh whilst out supporting their Olympian mum at horse events.

In Mike's special edition of the comic, the sportsman is illustrated as a "superhero dad" who teams up with Bananaman in a hilarious new adventure to defeat a rampaging troll-monster to save Beanotown after a superhero mishap spirals out of control.

In his editor's letter, Mike shared memories of his childhood, discussed growing up in the countryside, his ultra-competitive streak and his life at home with his family.

Mike's full letter

The podcaster penned: "Hi everybody! When the Editor asked me to join the naughtiest, most mischievous team in the world, I thought he meant a rugby team. But no – he was talking about you Beano readers! Gulp!

"When I was your age, I lived in the country. I was outside all day, riding bikes, jumping off hay bales, exploring the woods – anything to annoy farmers! I was always getting chased!

"My heroes were sportspeople - Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. But I didn’t want to be like them. I wanted to beat them! I’m VERY competitive!

"I wasn’t brilliant at one sport, but I was strong, determined and willing. I found a coach who believed in me and took every chance I got. Then one day I had the Rugby World Cup in my hands!

"My job now is being a dad and I love it. It’s important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum. I love hiding and jumping out to scare them. It works best on mum – she screams SO loudly! The kids’ favourite prank is to hide under the table and tie people’s shoelaces together!

He continued: "I loved being a rugby player. Sport lets you hang out with your friends and have fun. Not every kid has access to sport, so if you do get the chance, please take it.

"I help out at the Matt Hampson Foundation. Matt suffered a very serious rugby injury 20 years ago. He adjusted to his new life and developed a motto – Get Busy Living. We’ve supported thousands of people to recover from serious injuries and stay in sports. He’s amazing. But I believe that if you work hard, believe in yourself and always do your best, you can be amazing too. "