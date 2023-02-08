7 adorable moments between Zara and Mike Tindall's children and their royal cousins The cousins have such a special relationship

Zara and Mike Tindall are often captured in the sweetest moments with their daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, four, but did you know the Tindall girls have the closest relationship with their cousins, Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, ten.

The little ones are often captured having a blast when they unite at fun outings together often centred around the family sport, horse riding.

WATCH: Mia Tindall and Savnnah Phillipa dance wildly to ABBA

In 2016, Savannah was spotted holding the hand of her younger cousin as they gallivanted at the sun soaked event. The pair looked adorable as they combatted the beating rays in matching straw sun hats.

Mia, Savannah and Isla were captured enjoying a tumble together in Stroud in 2018 as they stepped out at the Gatcombe Horse Trials. It's safe to say the trio appeared closer than ever as they all piled on top of each other!

Savannah was caught in a tender moment with her younger cousin in Tetbury in 2017 when she was seen kneeling on the floor with her arms wide open ready to recieve a young bumbling Mia for a cuddle at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match at the Beaufort Polo Club.

Isla, Savannah and Mia were delighted as they surrounded a large fluffy pup at Gatcombe Park in 2017. Isla can be seen snuggling up to the pooch whilst her older sister Savannah gently plays with its tail.

At the same event in Stroud, Savannah and Mia we caught in a sweet moment as Savannah had her arms around her little cousin - so adorable!

The terrific trio; Mia, Savannah, and Isla, stopped to enjoy an ice cream together at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2019 and seemed to be having a ball as they stood and chatted with their treats.

Savannah showed her love for her little cousin Mia at the same event and gave her a piggy back. Mia looked very happy with the sweet gesture.

