Zara Tindall looks sporty and sophisticated in skinny jeans at F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain

Zara Tindall schooled royal style watchers in effortless dressing on Saturday as she embodied a cool and casual aesthetic at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.

The royal was as smiles as she was joined by her husband, Mike Tindall, and her brother, Peter Phillips, who was attending the event in his capacity as Head Of Partner Acquisition for CSM Sport & Entertainment.

Looking laid back in black denim, Zara teamed fitted black skinny jeans with a breezy black blouse and a pearl-hued longline blazer from royally-loved brand, ME+EM.

She teamed her look with 2630 Stripe Sneakers from Superga - a favourite trainer brand of the Princess of Wales - and added a dose of elegance to her outfit with several delicate pieces of gold jewellery.

Zara's creamy blonde bob was worn in a sleek, straight style, while she opted for minimal makeup to guard against the Bahrain humidity. Mike echoed his wife's sporty, yet sophisticated attire in white trainers, blue jeans, and a pastel pink shirt and blazer combo.

The doting duo soaked up the atmosphere trackside, posing on the grid with the car of Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing before the race began.

Zara and Mike weren't the only royals at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Sarah Ferguson was also in attendance with her daughter Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Opting for a more glamorous ensemble than her royal cousin, Princess Eugenie looked divine in a shoulder-baring 'Marissa Maize Dress' from All Saints.

With ruffled detailing, sheet material and an all-over floral print, the mother-of-two also chose to pair her look with white trainers, adding a 'Mina' straw bag from Muun.

It's not the first time sporty Zara Tindall has been seen enjoying the Grand Prix. In May last year, she and Mike attended the F1 Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, and Zara looked breathtaking in a Zimmerman floral dress and SOEK sunglasses.

Showing off her fun side during the star-studded trip last summer, Zara went straight from the grid to a yacht party - and couldn't help but try her hand on the DJ decks.

In the clip below, the 43-year-old royal takes a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests dance and clap to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us. Zara nailed the perfect balance between off-duty casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favourite destination.

Looking glamorous as ever, the equestrian donned an oversized striped poplin dress from Essentiel Antwerp. The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie-crust neckline, a flattering tiered skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.