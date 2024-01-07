Zara Tindall stuns in stripes as she dons bold silhouette-skimming dress in Australia

Zara and Mike Tindall are lapping up the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast as they return Down Under for the Magic Millions Polo and Show Jumping 2024 event.

On Sunday, the couple were beaming in photographs captured at the glamorous equestrian event, with Zara proving her sartorial prowess in a sophisticated striped dress from Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance. With puffed sleeves, a cinched waist and flattering A-line skirt, Zara's dress embodied all the hallmarks of vintage glamour.

The royal, 42, teamed her nautical gown with a cream Panama hat adorned with a large black ribbon.

© Instagram/ @thestargoldcoast Zara Tindall radiated beauty in a striped tea dress

In keeping with her usual effortless beauty glow, a sunkissed Zara let her beachy blonde hair fall into natural waves as she added a glowy bronzer and rosy blush to complete her glam.

Mike, 45, looked equally dapper in crisp white trousers, a navy blazer and matching blue shirt and tie, twinning with his wife as the duo donned cool blue colour palettes.

© Instagram / @thestargoldcoast Zara paired her striped dress with espadrilles

It's not the first time Zara has stunned in stripes, with the timeless print being a favourite of the royal's. At the Epsom Derby in June 2023, the mother-of-three looked refined in a white shirt-style dress featuring vertical black stripes, half-length rolled-up sleeves and a belted waistline.

© Alamy Zara opted for stripes on Derby Day at Epsom in 2023

One month later, the sporty royal was seen at Wimbledon in a breezy striped shirt dress from royal-favourite brand, ME+EM.

© Getty Zara was a summer fashion muse in nautical stripes at Wimbledon

Back in 2021, Zara turned to nautical stripes once again in a navy and white Polo Ralph Lauren striped silk a-line dress - a near exact match to the dress she wore in Australia, minus the contrasting vertical striped hemline and elegant rope belt.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's immaculate racing fashion

Magic Millions is one of the most anticipated weeks of the year for the royal couple, who have spent a significant amount of time in Australia since their relationship blossomed in the early noughties. Zara and Mike first struck a love chord when they met in Sydney in 2003.

The pair first locked eyes in a bar when Mike was out after being cut from the England World Cup squad and Zara was in Australia for a gap year.

© Getty The couple met in a bar in Sydney in 2003

Speaking to The Weekly last year, Mike admitted that if they weren't based in the UK, he and Zara would love to move Down Under. "We've said numerous times if we weren't living in England, we'd love living there," he said.

"Living there isn't realistic because it's so far away from our families but we do love it. We've got a great friendship group in Australia and Zara has one in New Zealand as well. We just love that part of the world and love the pace of life."