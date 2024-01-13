Zara Tindall exudes glamour in waist-defining dress for day-date with husband Mike

Zara Tindall has been enjoying a trip to Australia with her husband Mike Tindall, and the pair looked as loved up as ever as they attended the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Race Day on Saturday.

King Charles' niece looked the epitome of elegance for the event wearing a Leo Lin high-neck midi dress, which featured romantic puffed sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and a gorgeous orange and blue rose print.

© Magicmillionspolo Zara and Mike were perfectly co-ordinated for the occasion

Zara, 42, accessorised with a pair of silver heels and a matching clutch bag, rounding off the ensemble with a navy statement fascinator that featured orange detailing to perfectly complement her dress. For her jewellery, the royal opted for a pair of sparkling drop earrings, a silver bangle and a beaded bracelet.

The mother-of-three wore her hair in loose waves which was pushed back into an elegant updo to highlight her pretty features. Looking glamorous for the occasion, Zara wore a pair of fluttering false lashes a rosy blush on her cheeks and a pink lip with a hint of shine. Lovely!

Mike, 45, looked smart in a cream suit and brown shoes, while perfectly coordinating with his wife wearing a navy blue tie with white diagonal stripes.

The Magic Millions Polo Instagram account shared a series of photos during the event with the caption: "MAGICAL MOMENTS. We're having a magical day at the 2024 @thestargoldcoast @magicmillions Raceday! Joining us today are our wonderful Magic Millions ambassadors, Zara and Mike Tindall Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras, and Nicole and Billy Slater, together with the ever-inspiring Katie Page-Harvey and Gerry Harvey.

"The sun is shining, the fashions are spectacular and the magic moments keep on coming as we head directly towards the $3m The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions 2YO Classic."

The royal couple have been enjoying their trip Down Under, and Zara was spotted shopping solo on Friday.

Zara Tindall wows takes fans on a shopping spree in Australia

Looking stylish in her summertime ensemble, Zara wore a striped shirt dress tied together at the waist, teamed with a pair of white trainers, cat-eye sunglasses and an Aspinal of London brown crossbody bag.

In a video shared on Instagram, Princess Anne's daughter was seen exploring the Pacific Fair shopping centre in Queensland as she teamed up with Magic Millions Polo to embark on a shopping spree with a fan.