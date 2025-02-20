Queen Maxima goes rogue in £1k 'elevated hiking boots' and crop top

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 53, looked edgier than ever in a monochromatic outfit as she made a solo outing this week.

King Willem-Alexander's wife turned to Natan for her outfit, opting for wide-leg white trousers, a short 'Bunty' top and a matching clutch bag for a visit to a Post-COVID Expertise Center. Perhaps most notable was her choice of footwear, which marked a departure from her heeled pumps and knee-high boots.

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Maxima stepped out in the 'Martis' boots from Gianvito Rossi, which feature ridged cuffs, lace-up detailing and chunky platforms. The brand explained the £935 boots, which are on sale for £467.50, "elevate classic hiking styles - quite literally, they're set atop 70mm block heels."

She amped up the glamour of her outfit with sparkling accessories, including a black beaded spider brooch pinned to her top and similar beaded earrings from Maria Calderara.

Maxima appears to be a fan of Belgian fashion label Natan, having stepped out in the green colourway of the £442 (€ 535) top in November 2024 and January 2025. She has also worn a sheer blue lace dress from the brand to the beach of Domburg, the cape and satin trousers for the new lighting of the Dom Tower in Utrecht, and a white floral midi dress at Kraton Yogyakarta Palace in Indonesia in 2020.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima has worn Natan on several occasions (pictured at the lighting of the Dom Tower)

Widely considered to be one of the most fashion-forward royals, Queen Maxima has never been afraid to experiment with bold colours. Her latest black and white look aside, Maxima's trademark look is pairing monochromatic items in bright pinks, reds and purples to create a cohesive yet head-turning look.

© Getty Images Monochromatic outfits and dopamine dressing have become popular among celebrities and royals

It's become one of the biggest fashion trends among royals and celebrities alike following the end of the coronavirus pandemic when pops of colour were considered joyful or a "dopamine" hit.

"Dopamine dressing is a pretty simple concept. The idea is that a pop of colour in our clothing can alter how we think and act – for the better. Post-pandemic, dopamine dressing has been having a huge moment – in a world of minimalist style, colour-blocked outfits are going against the grain and making some noise," explained Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin in 2023.

