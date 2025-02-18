Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's £68 ribbed birthday dress everyone missed
Princess Charlene in blue velvet coat and hat© Getty

Princess Charlene's secret £68 ribbed birthday dress everyone missed

Prince Albert of Monaco's wife pledged to try "more daring looks"

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene's 47th birthday may have fallen in January, but new photos have emerged of the chic royal.

South African rugby union player Siya Kolisi marked Prince Albert of Monaco's wife's birthday by sharing photos with her on Instagram. "Happy birthday, Princess Charlene! Wishing you an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead. Thank you for the warm welcome yesterday and for your incredible support for rugby.

"I’m excited to see the impact you’ll have on rugby in Monaco and beyond [South Africa]," the caption read.

Showing off her statuesque figure, Princess Charlene wore a navy blue figure-skimming dress from Reiss. The 'Jem' midi dress had a flattering panelled pattern and an asymmetric hem, and it's currently on sale for £68, down from £168. If you're reading this in the states, it can also be yours for $110 on sale

The Reiss ribbed dress is a stellar sale buy© Reiss
The Reiss ribbed dress is a stellar sale buy

While she kept her footwear understated in nude stilettos, the royal swept her blonde hair into a voluminous updo and completed her look with a vampy deep blue manicure, which is considered a bold choice for royals.

Blue is one of Charlene's go-to colours, with the royal showcasing her fine-tuned sartorial prowess in varying hues over the years. 

Princess Charlene in blue blazer and skirt and Prince Albert in suit© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco iconically wore a blue bridal jumpsuit to part of her royal wedding celebrations

Aside from her baby blue bridal jumpsuit in 2011, the glamorous Princess stepped out in sculpted tailoring during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. She rocked pleated suit trousers paired with a structured button-down jacket.

The following year at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, she wore a Louis Vuitton cobalt jumpsuit.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 © Getty
Princess Charlene looked effortless at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Charlene previously praised Karl Lagerfeld for giving her a helping hand with her fashion transformation. "Karl took me to his workshop in Paris. He said, 'You are going to be a style icon. You bring a breath of fresh air and modern glamour to Monaco,'" she told Vogue in 2011, before explaining they developed her trademark balance of masculine and feminine elements.

She has also favoured brands such as Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani, stating that she is now much less "insecure" and more experimental. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. © Getty Images
The royal admitted she used to be "insecure" about her fashion choices

"In the early days, I listened to other people about how I should dress," she said. "I was insecure. I felt pressure to err on the side of caution – I was terrified of meeting a head of state in an over-the-top outfit.

"I’ve reached the point where I know what I like and what works. I’m starting to play with fresher, bolder, and more daring looks."

