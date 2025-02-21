Princess Charlene just reinvented her leg-split party dress from 6 years ago

Cementing her place as a royal outfit repeater, Princess Charlene of Monaco dug through her fashion archives to find the perfect party dress for her latest outing at the Ineos Club House in Courchevel with Prince Albert.

Dressing to the nines for the charity dinner, held in honour of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the children of the Courchevel Sports Club, the former Olympic swimmer showed off her statuesque figure in a sweeping black floor-length gown.

With a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a cinched waist and a leg split that showed off her pointed-toe heels, Charlene's dress appears to be the same one she wore six years ago at the 2019 Peace and Sport Awards ceremony.

At the time, it was identified as a Louis Vuitton silk design with a flattering side knot to "emphasize the waistline" and "fabric-covered buttons bring a couture feel to the shoulder."

She wore it with bare legs, similar ebony pumps and neutral makeup back in 2019. Fast forward six years, Charlene amped up the glamour by adding sheer tights and ruby lipstick and styling her blonde cropped hair in Hollywood waves.

Charlene and Albert shared the highlights on Instagram, describing the event as "an exceptional evening in the service of the values of sport and solidarity."

They added: "One of the highlights of the evening was the silent auction, led by Jussi Pylkkänen, an internationally renowned Finnish auctioneer, and showcasing exceptional objects and experiences, followed by a raffle. Nearly thirty lots, including rare works of art and exclusive meetings with sports champions, generated great enthusiasm among the guests.

"All the funds raised will be donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Courchevel Sports Club, to support their work in child protection, drowning prevention and the development of sport among young people."

The Monegasque royal is now well-versed in royal fashion, but she admitted she spent years being coached through what styles suited her figure – and that came with a series of trials and tribulations.

After she recalled to Tatler that she "looked like a Christmas tree" at her first Red Cross Ball, she worked out that "elegant lines suit me best" and has tailored her wardrobe accordingly.

While she has become a style icon in her own right, she continues to draw inspiration from other famous faces. "My style icon is Charlize Theron. We actually grew up in the same place. She is so beautiful and stylish.

"She's also my favourite actress. I admire how she's used her talent to raise awareness for charitable causes in her home country," she said.

