Princess Charlene stuns in tumbling designer gown alongside lookalike children

Princess Charlene rang in the New Year in style as she posed with her family at the Prince's Palace in Monaco.
Prince Albert's wife posed with her lookalike children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both 10, in a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown in front of their towering Christmas tree.
The navy number featured a bateau neckline and long sleeves as well as a trailing skirt. The designer look was teamed with a glossy blonde updo with a side-sweeping curl framing the princess' face.
Charlene coordinated with her daughter who looked so sweet in a sleeveless Brunello Cucinnelli dress with sequins on the front. Meanwhile, Prince Jacques matched his dad in a navy suit.
Princess Charlene's festive wardrobe
Though the former Olympic swimmer is beckoning in a new sartorial era with the start of 2025, her 2024 festive wardrobe offered countless style cues for the new year.
The mother of two looked splendid at the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony in the 'Veda' cashmere cape from Akris with skinny jeans and the gorgeous 'Ribbon 85' leather knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.
Meanwhile, Charlene re-wrote the festive fashion rule book when she stepped out with her husband to distribute parcels for the Red Cross. The mother of two donned all-black with a khaki longline wool jacket for a surprisingly understated moment.
The highlight of Charlene's festive calendar is The Christmas Ball - an emblematic charity event of the Principality of Monaco. The ex-athlete looked enchanting in a forest green gown with a crew neckline.
Fabulous fashion to come
Fans of Princess Charlene will look forward to what is to come sartorially in 2025.
We can look forward to the annual Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival as the royal pulled out one of her most figure-flattering coats in 2024 for the event.
