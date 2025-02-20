Princess Anne recreates her £400 wedding look for new appearance

Princess Anne looked seriously chic when she attended a special reception on Thursday evening.

Looking the picture of poise and grace, the 74-year-old royal a bridal white skirt suit reminiscent of her £400 wedding outfit when she joined her brother King Charles, his wife Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to host a reception celebrating exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe.

Adding an elegant touch to her attire, the Princess Royal accessorised with a pair of navy, bow-embellished pumps, matching gloves and a delicate silk scarf. She was seen greeting guests including Myleene Klass, Fern Britton and Ruth Wilson, who have all made a big impact in the charity landscape.

Thrifty Anne is no stranger to repeating outfits. In fact, the royal's £400 white wedding day suit was a repeat in itself, having worn her wedding jacket and knee-length skirt to Royal Ascot just months before she wed Sir Timothy Lawrence.

The Tom Bowker jacket and skirt were made from wool crepe and given a bridal twist with the addition of a floral headpiece, making headlines at the time for her eco-friendly ethos.

For her Ascot outing several months earlier, Anne had styled the look with a pearl necklace, champagne coloured nude heels, a matching bag and a flamboyant hat.

Charity reception

The reception also marked the anniversaries of four global charities; International Health Partners, which His Majesty has been Patron of since 2004; ShelterBox which Her Majesty has supported since 2007; Islamic Relief and Christian Aid.

Their Majesties and their special guests were given an opportunity to view displays about the work carried out by the four humanitarian organisations, as well as stories from volunteers who work with them.

Their Majesties will also view a collection of images from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) sent to The King for World Humanitarian Day in August 2024.

These 15 pictures, one from each of DEC’s member charities, cover work from DEC’s recent appeals – Afghanistan, Ukraine, Pakistan and Turkey-Syria – as well as Sudan and Gaza, where the DEC is closely monitoring the situation.

Princess Anne's recent confession

The Princess Royal recently confirmed she had been intensive care after sustaining head injuries and a concussion during a horse-related accident last summer.

The royal recently returned to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she thanked the medical crews who were involved in her care.

Princess Anne, who previously said she recalled "nothing" from the accident told staff: "You've been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don't have any idea and, sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here either. I just know I was really well looked after so thank you.

"But whatever you did, it seemed to work… the recovery being relatively straightforward, thankfully. That isn't always true so I’m really grateful.

"I'm also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing because that has huge advantages you can just carry on."

