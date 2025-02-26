Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton reinvents £3.5k Christmas outfit during new Wales outing
Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a red coat during a visit to Pontypridd Market on February 26, 2025 in Pontypridd, Wales. © Getty Images

Princess Kate reinvents £3.5k Christmas outfit during new Wales outing

The Princess of Wales wows in stunning new look

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales carried out a series of joint engagements in  Pontypridd, south Wales.

WATCH: rince William And Kate Receive Warm Welcome At Pontypridd Market

Looking as stunning as ever, Kate wowed onlookers in a splendid outfit that consisted of a black roll-neck jumper, a checked pleated skirt by Gucci, and a glorious red coat, which she has worn on numerous occasions, designed by Alexander McQueen.

William and Kate waving upon arrival at Pontypridd Market© Getty Images
Kate's coat is the perfect style staple

 The coat is a bespoke item, but the designer charges upwards of £3,500 for similar styles. The royal last wore the style at Christmas, as she hosted her carol concert.

Kate and William wearing daffodil pins at Pontypridd market© Getty
Kate's coat was by Alexander McQueen

The royal wore her hair in tumbling, billowing waves and subtle makeup highlighted her dazzling features. Sublime!

William and Kate arrive at Pontypridd Market© Getty
Kate looked wonderful at Pontypridd Market

During their visit, the couple met with members of the community affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, back in December 2024.

The pair also paid a visit to Pontypridd Market, where they toured the food hall and helped prepare a batch of Welsh cakes! 

Afterward, Kate and William were shown a community garden and woodland area.

Kate's last visit to Wales

The Princess last visited Wales back in 2022. During her stay, she met different communities across the nation and they learned about the work of key charitable organisations.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked sublime wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a stunning red coat from one of her favourite labels, L.K. Bennett. The coat cost £599 at the time of purchase and featured bold gold buttons and gold horse-bit detail on the pockets.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales© Max Mumby/Indigo
Kate wore a red L.K.Bennett coat in Wales in 2022

It was interesting that she chose the L.K. Bennett coat as her first appearance with her new title, the Princess of Wales, after the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth months before. The coat was actually named the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana as Spencer was her maiden name. The coat sold out immediately and has since been re-issued as part of their hero, ongoing collection.

Kate's busy month

We last saw Kate just under two weeks ago, when she visited a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal, a women's prison in Wilmslow.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England.© Getty
The Princess wore a coat recycled from her winter wardrobe

The royal looked sleek and sophisticated in her ensemble, which consisted of a maroon roll-neck jumper and a bespoke, longline version of the 'Lahloo Anyway Checked Blazer' by Blaze Milano.

