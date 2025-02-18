Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, 43, just schooled us all on how to go bare-legged with a denim dress
Subscribe
Kate Middleton, 43, just schooled us all on how to go bare-legged with a denim dress
Kate Middleton Princess of Wales visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England. © Getty Images

Princess Kate just schooled us all on how to go bare-legged with a denim dress

The Princess of Wales just teamed a dress with trainers

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales may have celebrated Valentine's Day last week, but we are still reeling over the picture the royal shared on Instagram.

Celebrating the most loving day of the year, the royal couple shared a new, sweet image of themselves looking very loved-up on the social media platform, captioning the shot with a single red love heart emoji. We have to say, we almost did a double take when we saw the gorgeous Kate.

William kissing Kate in woods© Will Warr
Kate looked beautiful in the new snap

Yes, we had seen a variation of this snap last year, and yes, we loved the denim dress she got from H&M back then, too. But in this most recent pose, we can see that the 43-year-old went bare-legged with trainers, a look that she has rarely embraced during her time as a working royal. How incredible did she look?

The relaxed and happy snap was taken just outside the royal’s Norfolk home, and her denim dress was a true classic wardrobe staple. It showcases short sleeves with rolled cuffs, chest pockets, and a button-down front, as well as a flattering tie-waist. She teamed it with her favourite trainers, the Veja ‘Esplar’.

Kate Middleton wearing Veja trainers and jeans
Kate loves her Veja trainers

The way she has opted to go bare-legged is chilled yet still appropriate - her dress isn't too short and the trainers give it a relaxed feel. It's the epitome of off-duty glam.

 Can royals go bare-legged?

The royal ladies often wear tights when they are seen in public - they are meant to wear them for public engagements if they are sporting an item where the legs are on show.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The late Princess Diana often went bare-legged though, and tights are something the Duchess of Sussex also often skipped as a working royal.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate, however, seems much more comfortable in stockings and regularly wears them. But in her newest picture, she was off duty and surrounded by her family with zero public scrutiny; hence leaving the tights at home.

William and Kate profile picture© Instagram
Kate's denim dress is from H&M

The post in question racked up over half a million 'likes' and thousands and thousands of comments. One follower quipped: "Your highnesses are just pure goodness!" Another quipped: "So natural and beautiful. Happy V day!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More