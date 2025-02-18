Princess Kate just schooled us all on how to go bare-legged with a denim dress

The Princess of Wales may have celebrated Valentine's Day last week, but we are still reeling over the picture the royal shared on Instagram.

Celebrating the most loving day of the year, the royal couple shared a new, sweet image of themselves looking very loved-up on the social media platform, captioning the shot with a single red love heart emoji. We have to say, we almost did a double take when we saw the gorgeous Kate.

© Will Warr Kate looked beautiful in the new snap

Yes, we had seen a variation of this snap last year, and yes, we loved the denim dress she got from H&M back then, too. But in this most recent pose, we can see that the 43-year-old went bare-legged with trainers, a look that she has rarely embraced during her time as a working royal. How incredible did she look?

The relaxed and happy snap was taken just outside the royal’s Norfolk home, and her denim dress was a true classic wardrobe staple. It showcases short sleeves with rolled cuffs, chest pockets, and a button-down front, as well as a flattering tie-waist. She teamed it with her favourite trainers, the Veja ‘Esplar’.

Kate loves her Veja trainers

The way she has opted to go bare-legged is chilled yet still appropriate - her dress isn't too short and the trainers give it a relaxed feel. It's the epitome of off-duty glam.

Can royals go bare-legged?

The royal ladies often wear tights when they are seen in public - they are meant to wear them for public engagements if they are sporting an item where the legs are on show.

The late Princess Diana often went bare-legged though, and tights are something the Duchess of Sussex also often skipped as a working royal.

Kate, however, seems much more comfortable in stockings and regularly wears them. But in her newest picture, she was off duty and surrounded by her family with zero public scrutiny; hence leaving the tights at home.

© Instagram Kate's denim dress is from H&M

The post in question racked up over half a million 'likes' and thousands and thousands of comments. One follower quipped: "Your highnesses are just pure goodness!" Another quipped: "So natural and beautiful. Happy V day!"