Princess Anne revives 22-year-old coat for royal outing and looks totally fabulous

Princess Anne was all smiles as she braved the rain in Gloucestershire on Wednesday.

The Princess Royal, 74, was poised with empathy as she visited homeowners and small businesses affected by the devastation caused by Storm Bert last year. Anne visited the town of Lydney, in the Forest of Dean, which saw around 50 properties flooded by Storm Bert in November 2024.

She was welcomed to the high street, where a number of shops and businesses are still boarded up due to damage.

© Alamy The Princess Royal met with victims of Storm Bert, during a visit to Lydney, in Gloucestershire

Dressed in green for the occasion, the sister of King Charles proved her penchant for sustainable dressing, opting for a green tweed coat that has been in her wardrobe since at least 2002.

The fitted green coat featured double-breasted button detailing with rich velvet cuffs and an emerald green collar, complementing Anne's black leather boots and gloves.

Princess Anne's sustainable style © Getty Princess Anne wore the same green coat at Cheltenham in March 2024 The Princess Royal is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, and is often seen reviving outfits decades after she'd first worn them, including dresses from her twenties. Her two-tone green coat is a favourite of Anne's to wear to Cheltenham Racecourse during race days, with the royal often pairing the look with a vibrant printed scarf, a bucket hat swathed in a green velvet sash.

© Getty The Princess Royal wore the same coat in 2002 She first wore the coat to Cheltenham in 2002, opting to button the striking outerwear to the top, revealing just a glimpse of a silky printed scarf.

The Princess Royal's poignant visit © Alamy Stock Photo The Princess Royal paired her green coat with a brown plaid handbag and leather boots The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter is continuously recognised for being one of the hardest-working royals, and Wednesday's weather didn't dampen Anne's enthusiasm as she greeted victims of Storm Bert with a welcoming smile. She gave a short speech in which she paid tribute to the community for their support of each other. "Your response has been quite extraordinary," she said.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess Royal added a poignant gold brooch to her ensemble "I hope that people will learn the right lessons and give you the help you so clearly need. "There is no doubt that the very distinct place that Lyndney is has its advantages in terms of your ability to cope." She added: "May I say to all of you for pulling together so well, it is really impressive to see that response. "I very much hope you won’t have to go through that experience again."

