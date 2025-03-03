Meghan Markle's menswear-inspired shirt is bang on trend for spring

The Duchess of Sussex made a strong case for the office-chic trend at the weekend - and we're totally here for it.

Appearing in a new Instagram Story, the former Suits actress looked flawless wearing an inky-hued shirt complete with narrow white pinstripes and buttoned sleeves.

© Instagram/Meghan Markle Meghan Markle donned a sleek pinstripe shirt

Her tailored garment, dubbed the 'Lee Shirt' hails from La Ligne New York and retails for $350. It's "menswear-inspired" and looks to be the perfect wardrobe staple for chilly spring days.

Opting for a pared-back look, Prince Harry's wife rounded off her outfit with some matching pinstripe wide-leg trousers and a pair of simple stud earrings.

© Instagram/Meghan Markle The Duchess was joined by tennis star Serena Williams

She wore her raven tresses down loose and flipped over to one side, and went barefoot with a sweep of glazed nail polish.

Meghan, 43, wore the sleek ensemble in a new video with her daughter Princess Lilibet and legendary tennis star, Serena Williams. "When the aunties come to play and celebrate! Love you @serenawilliams," Meghan captioned the video, which you can see below…

Princess Lilibet, three, looked so precious in the rare clip dressed in pink floral leggings and a baby pink T-shirt. She had her vibrant red hair secured in a half-up ponytail, and looked so sweet as she played a personalised version of Candy Land with Serena.

© Getty Images The former Suits actress shares a close bond with Serena Williams

Echoing Meghan's chic aesthetic, Serena, 43, looked stunning in a raspberry-pink maxi dress. She wore her caramel-hued brunette tresses down loose and slipped on a gold anklet for some added glamour.

Meghan's new Netflix show

According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan, comprising eight episodes, will offer a fresh take on the lifestyle genre, blending practical tips with candid conversations.

© Netflix With Love, Meghan is set to air on 4 March

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," the streaming giant said in a statement. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The series is expected to feature familiar faces, including Prince Harry, who has long been his wife's biggest cheerleader.

© Netflix Roy Choi and Meghan in an episode of With love, Meghan

Originally slated for a January release, With Love, Meghan was postponed in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, a decision Meghan made in collaboration with Netflix. It is now set to air on Tuesday 4 March.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," she shared in a statement at the time.