Meghan Markle just wore a prom dress - and it's nothing like we’ve seen before

Meghan Markle shared the most fabulous mood board with her two million Instagram followers on Thursday evening and we loved the glorious aesthetic the Duchess of Sussex is known for.

Her pretty mural included some really lovely items, especially inspirational quotes, including: "You cannot make everybody happy. You are not a jar of Nutella," and, "Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine."

© Instagram Meghan posted a pretty collage

There was also a beautiful hand-painted illustration of her and her husband, Prince Harry, and a little green star etched with sweet handwriting by her five-year-old son, Archie.

Captioning the image, Meghan wrote: "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…"

Meghan could be seen wearing a prom style dress

In one snap, we could see a picture of Meghan from the back, wearing a glamorous, prom-style black dress. It looked like it had a full, bombastic skirt and a halterneck. Meghan appeared to have her hair up in a bun. Such a stunning style - and one we haven't seen the former Suits star wear before.

Meghan announced she was changing her original brand name, American Riviera Orchard, to As Ever on Tuesday, with a candid video on her new Instagram account.

Meghan on fashion

Last year, Meghan made a rare comment about her personal style in an interview with The New York Times.

Telling the publication, the mother-of-two said: "I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

© Getty Meghan love sto invest in fashion

Speaking about the 'Meghan effect' - which arguably started during Meghan's first public appearance as a working royal when she carried the now iconic Strathberry handbag - the brunette beauty said: "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting. That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”