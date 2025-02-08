Meghan Markle oozes sophistication in slinky cocktail dress

Meghan Markle looked stunning on Saturday as she headed out alongside her husband Prince Harry for a special evening at the Vancouver Convention Center for the 2025 Invictus Games welcome reception.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, looked so chic as she joined her husband on stage in a chocolate brown satin midi dress. The 'Willow' dress from A.L.C featured a crew neckline and floaty skirt.

View post on X Her floaty evening dress was styled with classic black pumps and her raven tresses were styled in loose waves. Meanwhile, her makeup was luminous and light featuring bronzed skin and fluttery lashes.

Meghan's stellar Canadian wardrobe © Karwai Tang Meghan always dresses to impress for an Invictus Games event Last February, Harry and Meghan flew out to Canada to attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp.

© Shutterstock Meghan watched as Harry practised on the ice The former Suits actress was spotted alongside singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver where she dazzled in a tan cropped cape from Sentaler over a pair of black skinny jeans which were paired with knee-high black riding boots and a pair of chic suede gloves.

© Karwai Tang Meghan kept her look simple yet stylish She was also seen braving the Whistler snow in a black puffer jacket and skinny jeans teamed with a navy knit hat and scarf, as well as navy leather gloves for a sleek minimalist look. Her dark sunglasses amped up the glamour.

© Getty Meghan braved the snow in white Her first look of the 2024 trip was a laid-back white jeans and sweater pairing accessorised with fur-adorned hiking boots.

A sartorial legacy © Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore jeans with a statement white blazer Though the Invictus Games is about the participants, Meghan always ensures she makes the effort to dress up for the occasion. In 2022, the mother of two attended the sitting volleyball event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands where she rocked blue skinny jeans with heels and a cinched wraparound blazer by Brandon Maxwell.

© Getty Meghan's look was topped off with a Celine bag and Linda Farrow shades One of Meghan's best daytime looks to date also fell during the 2022 games – which were held in lieu of 2020. She styled a cropped Celine jacket with rolled-up Moussy mom jeans and classic Chanel ballet flats.

© Getty Meghan wore a Scanlan Theodore wrap top During her first Invictus Games in 2018, Meghan attended the wheelchair basketball final in Sydney, Australia. She looked pristine in a berry-hued peplum top by Scanlon Theodore with black skinnies and stilettos.

