Meghan Markle turns heads in silky cinched gown
Meghan Markle close up in green floral dress© Getty

Meghan Markle oozes sophistication in slinky cocktail dress

Prince Harry and his wife were seen on day one of the Invictus Games

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle looked stunning on Saturday as she headed out alongside her husband Prince Harry for a special evening at the Vancouver Convention Center for the 2025 Invictus Games welcome reception.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, looked so chic as she joined her husband on stage in a chocolate brown satin midi dress. The 'Willow' dress from A.L.C featured a crew neckline and floaty skirt. 

Her floaty evening dress was styled with classic black pumps and her raven tresses were styled in loose waves.

Meanwhile, her makeup was luminous and light featuring bronzed skin and fluttery lashes.

Meghan's stellar Canadian wardrobe

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Meghan always dresses to impress for an Invictus Games event

Last February, Harry and Meghan flew out to Canada to attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp. 

Meghan Markle in belted camel coat© Shutterstock
Meghan watched as Harry practised on the ice

The former Suits actress was spotted alongside singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver where she dazzled in a tan cropped cape from Sentaler over a pair of black skinny jeans which were paired with knee-high black riding boots and a pair of chic suede gloves.

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang
Meghan kept her look simple yet stylish

She was also seen braving the Whistler snow in a black puffer jacket and skinny jeans teamed with a navy knit hat and scarf, as well as navy leather gloves for a sleek minimalist look. Her dark sunglasses amped up the glamour.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty
Meghan braved the snow in white

Her first look of the 2024 trip was a laid-back white jeans and sweater pairing accessorised with fur-adorned hiking boots.

A sartorial legacy

The Duchess of Sussex in jeans with a statement white blazer© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex wore jeans with a statement white blazer

Though the Invictus Games is about the participants, Meghan always ensures she makes the effort to dress up for the occasion.

In 2022, the mother of two attended the sitting volleyball event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands where she rocked blue skinny jeans with heels and a cinched wraparound blazer by Brandon Maxwell. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty
Meghan's look was topped off with a Celine bag and Linda Farrow shades

One of Meghan's best daytime looks to date also fell during the 2022 games – which were held in lieu of 2020. She styled a cropped Celine jacket with rolled-up Moussy mom jeans and classic Chanel ballet flats.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in black skinny jeans and crimson top© Getty
Meghan wore a Scanlan Theodore wrap top

During her first Invictus Games in 2018, Meghan attended the wheelchair basketball final in Sydney, Australia. She looked pristine in a berry-hued peplum top by Scanlon Theodore with black skinnies and stilettos.

