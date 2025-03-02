Meghan Markle shares rare video of daughter Lilibet playing with 'auntie' Serena Williams

Princess Lilibet not only has British royalty as her aunts, but also tennis royalty.

In a new video shared by Meghan Markle gave fans a glimpse into a sweet moment between her daughter Lilibet and Serena Williams as they played Candyland.

"When the aunties come to play and celebrate! Love you @serenawilliams," Mwghan captioned the video, which you can see below.

Sweet moment Princess Lilibet plays with 'auntie' Serena Williams

Lilbet wore a baby pink matching set of leggings covered in floral details, and a sweater with what appeared to be a 3D applique on the front.

Her beautiful auburn hair was loose and styled in a half-up ponytail. Serena wore a raspberry pink sweat suit.

"3 days until the party begins. All are invited , @netflix," added Meghan in a second post, referencing her upcoming documentary series With Love, Meghan.

© Meghan Markle Meghan stands over daughter Lilibet as she plays Candyland with Serena

A third black and white snap showed Megan and Serena hugging closely, with Meghan rocking a navy pyjama set.

Meghan has been counting down the days until the release of With Love, Meghan, her highly anticipated new Netflix series.

She recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at what’s to come, posting a heartwarming video filled with candid moments from the production that included her husband Prince Harry making a brief appearance, walking beside her as they stepped off set.

Trailer for With Love, Meghan

© Meghan Markle Meghan hugs Serena in a sweet snap

The series promises to bring fans into her life in Montecito, showcasing her love for homemaking, creativity, and thoughtful gestures.

However, it was not filmed in her own home, with the production taking place in a farmhouse wedding venue owned by philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, located about two miles from Meghan and Prince Harry's home.

Meghan and Serena met in 2010 at the Super Bowl, and became close friends after reconnecting in 2014, at another Super Bowl.

© Getty Images for DirecTV Meghan and Serena in 2014 where they became close

"When Serena Williams barrelled in my direction this past February at an event, nails done, hair done, everything did, I'll be honest and say I looked behind me to see who she was running to," Meghan recalled in 2014 on her now-defunct blog The Tig.

"It was Serena Williams, after all. Serena-numberonetennisplayerintheworld-Williams. Whose match I had watched with bated breath at the previous Open, giggling with delight to be that close to her legendary serve," she went on, before noting: "Turns out this fancy lady was coming to me."

She continued: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff."

© AFP via Getty Images Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto," she continued.

Serena helped celebrate Meghan and Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle in May of 2018.

A year later Meghan enjoyed watching Serena play at Wimbledon alongside her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales,, and Serena was also at Meghan's baby shower for eldest son Prince Archie.