Meghan Markle just recreated her very first royal look - and the world missed it

We've seen the beautiful Meghan Markle bossing it with her wardrobe this week at the Invictus Games and her coat collection in particular has been the business! From puffer jackets to trenches, the wife of Prince Harry has had it all (stylishly) wrapped up.

But one item she wore made us think of one of her very first public outfits.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan wore a gorgeous white coat earlier this week

At the welcome ceremony on day two, Meghan wore a dazzling white trench coat by Sentaler on top of what appeared to be a simple midi dress. She added a pair of pumps by her favourite shoe brand, Aquazzura, her Cartier 'Love' yellow bracelet, and a matching watch.

It looked just like the getup she rocked back in 2017 when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in front of the waiting press in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

© Getty Meghan wore a similar style dress when her and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017

The Suits actress looked elegant in a hugely similar wool wrap coat in 'winter white' by Canadian brand LINE, which cost £470 at the time. It sold out as soon as Meghan wore it and was quickly re-named after her. She wore it over a £328 green P.A.R.O.S.H dress.

© Getty Meghan's coat was classic with a moden twist

She also added a pair of £420 Aquazzura 'Matilde' crisscross nude suede pumps which completed her look.

As ever, Meghan's brunette hair was perfectly styled in her trademark bouncy blow-dry, and her complexion looked flawless with a glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a smoky eye defined her large brown eyes. The fact that Meghan has once again paired up a statement white coat, plain dress, and her fave heels for this outing may show she is still loving her first royally public outfit.

Harry and Meghan's engagement

Harry and Meghan's engagement was announced by Kensington Palace in 2017.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex's bespoke engagement ring from Harry includes two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection

The full statement read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

