Princess Kate's £20k coat collection is actually mind-blowing

The Princess of Wales works many styles of clothing perfectly.

From the A-line dress to the blazer, there's very little the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can't pull off.

One of her staple items you can bet she will opt for when it gets colder is, of course, the dress coat and Kate has many in her wardrobe.

We've rounded up her best dress coats and reveal the eye-watering price tags they possess.

© AFP via Getty Images Miu Miu, £1,800 In 2017, the gorgeous Kate arrived for the royal Christmas Day service in Sandringham, sporting one of her most eye-catching looks ever! Kate wowed in her tartan peacock coat from Miu Miu in green and red and topped the look off with a fur hat.

© Corbis via Getty Images Erdem, £2,500 Kate sported a rather daring coat in 2016 at the Commonwealth Day Service. We adore this grey, structured piece which featured delightful lace detail. The custom piece had a high neckline and on-trend oversized Peter Pan collar.



© Getty Images Roksanda £2,600 Kate's worn some seriously incredible coats to church and back in 2020, she delighted the crowds gathered outside St. Mary Magdalene in a bold number by Roksanda. We love the copper tone and the texture looks super luxe.



© WireImage Burberry, £2,700 Kate doesn't always go casual and back in 2018, she wore a more laid-back coat, with a pretty extra price tag to match. This fabulous Burberry coat had a lamb shearling trim and featured a double-breasted closure, as well as being belted at the waist.



© Getty Alexander McQueen, £3,500 Kate's red coat by Alexander McQueen is a true delight and she has worn it so many times. In December 2024 at the Together at Christmas concert, the design by Sarah Burton had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front and Kate even added a bow by Jigsaw to make it look new again.

© Getty Blaze Milano, £1,800 Kate made a poignant appearance at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea earlier this year - the very place where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024. For the occasion, the Princess chose a heritage print coat by Blaze Milano, which was a bespoke creation, designed just for the royal.



© Getty Images Laura Green, £3,200 In 2022, Kate attended the annual St Patrick's Day parade, wearing a striking coat by Laura Green London. It was cut with a single breasted front and featured a cinched-in wool belt.



© Getty Images Mulberry, £2,000 In 2019, Kate paid a visit to Northern Ireland and donned this retro-style, baby blue cape coat dress by Mulberry which had a chic belted waist. The striking style had a vintage feel and was quite the change for the royal, who tends to sport more classic cuts.

