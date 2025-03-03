Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton’s £20k coat collection is actually mind-blowing
Subscribe
Kate Middleton’s £20k coat collection is actually mind-blowing
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visits Pontypridd Market on February 26, 2025 in Pontypridd, Wales. In December 2024 Pontypridd was one of a number of towns across Wales which was hit by severe flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh. © Getty Images

Princess Kate's £20k coat collection is actually mind-blowing

The Princess of Wales sure knows how to make a statement in outwear!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales works many styles of clothing perfectly.

 From the A-line dress to the blazer, there's very little the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can't pull off.

Catherine, Princess of Wales on grass in tan dress and coat© Getty
Kate has so many show-stopping coats

One of her staple items you can bet she will opt for when it gets colder is, of course, the dress coat and Kate has many in her wardrobe.

We've rounded up her best dress coats and reveal the eye-watering price tags they possess.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years
Kate Middleton wears tartan coat with Prince William at the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, 2017© AFP via Getty Images

Miu Miu, £1,800

In 2017, the gorgeous Kate arrived for the royal Christmas Day service in Sandringham, sporting one of her most eye-catching looks ever! Kate wowed in her tartan peacock coat from Miu Miu in green and red and topped the look off with a fur hat.

Kate Middleton attends the Commonwealth Observance Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, wearing agrey coat by Erdem© Corbis via Getty Images

Erdem, £2,500

Kate sported a rather daring coat in 2016 at the Commonwealth Day Service. We adore this grey, structured piece which featured delightful lace detail. The custom piece had a high neckline and on-trend oversized Peter Pan collar.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 5, 2020 in King's Lynn, England. © Getty Images

Roksanda £2,600

Kate's worn some seriously incredible coats to church and back in 2020, she delighted the crowds gathered outside St. Mary Magdalene in a bold number by Roksanda. We love the copper tone and the texture looks super luxe.

Kate Middleton attends a Bandy hockey match where they will learn more about the popularity of the sport during day one of their Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. © WireImage

Burberry, £2,700

Kate doesn't always go casual and back in 2018, she wore a more laid-back coat, with a pretty extra price tag to match. This fabulous Burberry coat had a lamb shearling trim and featured a double-breasted closure, as well as being belted at the waist.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in red coat with black bow© Getty

Alexander McQueen, £3,500

Kate's red coat by Alexander McQueen is a true delight and she has worn it so many times. In December 2024 at the Together at Christmas concert, the design by Sarah Burton had a double-breasted cut and structured buttons across the front and Kate even added a bow by Jigsaw to make it look new again.

Kate spoke with staff and patients © Getty

Blaze Milano, £1,800

Kate made a poignant appearance at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea earlier this year - the very place where she received her course of preventive chemotherapy in 2024. For the occasion, the Princess chose a heritage print coat by Blaze Milano, which was a bespoke creation, designed just for the royal.

Kate Middleton attends the annual St. Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards by The Queen in 2011.© Getty Images

Laura Green, £3,200

In 2022, Kate attended the annual St Patrick's Day parade, wearing a striking coat by Laura Green London. It was cut with a single breasted front and featured a cinched-in wool belt.

Kate Middleton wears blue Mulberry coat as she visits CineMagic at the Braid Arts Centre on February 28, 2019 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. © Getty Images

Mulberry, £2,000

In 2019, Kate paid a visit to Northern Ireland and donned this retro-style, baby blue cape coat dress by Mulberry which had a chic belted waist. The striking style had a vintage feel and was quite the change for the royal, who tends to sport more classic cuts.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More