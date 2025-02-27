Princess Kate just carried a never-seen-before commuter bag - and it's so chic

On Wednesday, The Prince and Princess of Wales took a train to Pontypridd, in south Wales ahead of St David's Day on 1 March.

In pictures that appeared on the couple's official Instagram account, an image was shared of the pair walking along a busy platform, and Kate was seen carrying a tan commuter-style bag!

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales Kate looked beautiful in red as she walked on the platform

Kate's carried similar styles before, but we believe this could be a new addition to her bag collection. It looks to be from Aspinal of London, a brand she frequently sports, and we think it could be the 'Zipped East West Leather Tote Bag' in tan.

Aspinal London's 'Zipped East West Leather Tote Bag' in tan

Costing £450, the website describes the item: "A modern take on the staple tote bag, our Zipped East West Leather Tote Bag is a stylish must-have for everyday wear. Handcrafted from full-grain leather, an intentionally understated design effortlessly complements a variety of personal styles, while long straps ensure comfortable on-the-shoulder wear, ideal for long days spent running errands or between meetings."

It seems that Kate knows the havoc commuter build-ups can cause; the royal couple's visit was delayed by almost an hour due to train disruptions.

© Getty Images William and Kate waving upon arrival at Pontypridd Market

Back in 2021, Kate was photographed arriving at Glasgow station and stepping off the train, wearing a casual outfit which consisted of a black roll-neck jumper, skinny jeans, and a Ganni gilet. Swinging by her side was yet another fabulous tote bag.

In a photograph that was shared on the Network Rail Twitter page, Kate can be seen carrying Smythson's 'Panama Ciappa East West Tote', which cost around £645 at the time.

Kate has the older black version, but it has since been updated and now comes in four different colours. So chic!

Kate has bags of style

Another travel bag Kate often sports is the majorly handy Le Pliage tote by Longchamp, which folds up to a discreet size when you're not using it.

French for ‘folding’, the 'Pliage' is a classic bestseller from the venerable brand, which started in 1948 as a luxury leather goods company in Paris.

Kate is said to own the handy bags in brown and navy, plus some of the larger travel carryalls.