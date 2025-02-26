Princess Kate brings back pre-break-up outfit we've not seen in 18 years

The Prince and Princess of Wales carried out a series of joint engagements in Pontypridd, south Wales on Wednesday, and Kate looked as chic as ever.

The 43-year-old wowed fans with her arguably most famous red coat, which was a custom-created style by Alexander McQueen.

© Getty Images William and Kate waving upon arrival at Pontypridd Market

She teamed the style with a simple brown roll-neck jumper and a delightful check skirt by Gucci.

Later, when the mother-of-three headed to Meadow Street Community Garden, she actually switched jackets, choosing a rather iconic outwear staple by Catherine Hooker. The tweed, racing green style was first worn by the royal back in 2007 - during a trip to Cheltenham with her then-boyfriend, Prince William.

© Getty Images Kate changed jackets later on in the day

At the time, Kate teamed the jacket with a sleek pencil skirt with a fluted hem, and fancy shades.

© UK Press via Getty Images, Getty Kate first wore the jacket in 2007 at the Cheltenham Festival

William looked dapper as he cheered on the horses, wearing a preppy blazer over a jumper, and smart slacks. What a cute moment for the young royals!

Not long after this picture was taken, Kate and William parted ways, albeit temporarily.

William began carrying out his first solo engagements before embarking on his military career.

© Getty Images Kate and William split up for a short time in 2007

Kate moved to London, sharing a flat in Chelsea with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton. With William and Kate spending more time apart due to his military training, the pair briefly broke up in early 2007.

© Getty Kate spoke about the split during the couple's engagement interview

Kate later said in the couple's televised engagement interview: "I think at the time I wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time."

The separation didn't last long though; just four months later, the pair sparked rumours that they had got back together when Kate attended the Concert for Diana in July that year, sitting two rows behind her ex-boyfriend William. Their reconciliation was confirmed when they were spotted on a ski break in Klosters in March 2008.