Queen Letizia proves her power dressing skills in vibrant 'illusion' suit

Queen Letizia put her most fashionable foot forward as she joined her husband, King Felipe of Spain for a special engagement on Wednesday.

The Spanish royals stepped out in Madrid to visit The Tyranny of Cronos exhibition, where their portraits by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz are on display.

Looking divine in a sculpted scarlet ensemble, Queen Letizia, 52, chose to recycle her vibrant red Carolina Herrera suit, first worn in 2023 at Zarzuela Palace.

© Getty Queen Letizia and King Felipe viewed their portraits captured by Annie Leibovitz

Complete with a longline jacket fastened by two single-breasted buttons, the Queen's tailored blazer perfectly complemented her silhouette. She paired it with matching slim fit trousers, sliding into nude point-toe heels to elongate her frame.

On previous occasions wearing the striking red suit, the Spanish monarch had chosen to pair it with a white, high-neck blouse underneath. Yet on Wednesday, Queen Letizia gave the co-ord an entirely new sartorial spin, layering with a nude tank top that blended with her skin tone.

© Getty Queen Letizia paired her suit with a nude-hued top and beige accessories

The carefully chosen garment gave the illusion that the royal was wearing a plunging suit, yet perfectly stayed within the lines of royal style etiquette.

"What a joy to see the beautiful queen in this fashionable red tailoring, she is stunning!" commented a fan on Instagram. "The shirt under the jacket looks like a total illusion," added another.

© Getty King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia visit the exhibition where their portraits by Annie Leibovitz are on display

The King and Queen took their time admiring the collection, engaging with curators and sharing their appreciation for the celebrated photographer's artistry.

In the portraits, Letizia looks breathtaking in a black strapless gown by Spanish courtier Cristóbal Balenciaga, with ruched detailing across the bodice and an A-list style skirt.

Queen Letizia's suit collection © Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain made an entrance in a fiery red Hugo Boss suit at a school in Madrid It's not the first time the Spanish queen has proved her penchant for a fiery red suit, with the mother-of-two owning several different styles in her wardrobe.

© Getty Images King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the inauguration of the new University Hospital of Cuenca At the inauguration of the new University Hospital of Cuenca in December 2024, Letizia turned heads in a cherry-stained, tailored suit featuring a double-breasted blazer adorned with black buttons and a pair of straight-leg, pleated trousers.

© Getty Images Letizia added beige accessories to her red suit The mother-of-two layered the stunning suit over a nude-toned silk shirt which complimented her matching suede block-heeled boots and handbag from Spanish fashion label Adolfo Dominguez.

© Pablo Cuadra Queen Letizia in the exact same outfit in 2023 At the International Journalism Awards in Madrid back in 2023, the royal once again wore her Carolina Herrera suit plucked straight from the Spanish label’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection. She paired the look with a satin, dusty pink T-shirt and block heels in a similar hue.